Lakers Nation Models and Tastemakers

WE ARE LOOKING FOR MODELS AND TASTEMAKERS

Lakers Nation (LakersNation.com) and Dodger Blue (DodgerBlue.com) are looking for models and tastemakers to help promote our brand and apparel, including hats, shirts, bobbleheads, and masks.

We are looking for energetic, responsible, responsive, Lakers and Dodger fans (the more hardcore the better), both men and women, who have a growing social following and are interested in promoting their own personal social brand or cause.

Specifically, we want real Los Angeles fans who are active, attractive, photogenic and are willing and able to photograph themselves modeling our gear. Photographs will appear in our social media, emails, and on our websites.

Local Southern Californians go to the top of our list.

THIS IS NOT A PAID OFFERING

In return, we will give full credit in our social posts across our Facebook (3.1M+), Twitter (600K+), Instagram (275K+), and YouTube (300K+) channels promoting your personal brand in front of our followers. This is a terrific opportunity to get in front of our 20M+ social followers and site visitors.

If interested, please email us at models@mediumlargela.com and include:

Photos

Brief Bio / Resume

Links to your social sites

References

THIS IS CONTACTLESS

We will not ask anyone to meet. You will be expected to take your own photos and submit them in a timely fashion. You must be willing to sign a full release.

Unfortunately, we will not be able to include everyone. Please allow 7-10 days for a response.