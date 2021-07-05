Lakers Nation Torn On Deciding Between Rooting For Suns Or Bucks In 2021 NBA Finals

The 2021 NBA Finals are finally set to take place and while fans of the Los Angeles Lakers would obviously prefer that their team be playing, this year’s matchup is still an extremely interesting one with a pair of teams who don’t often find themselves in this position. The Phoenix Suns will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks to crown the 2021 NBA Champion.

Lakers fans are extremely familiar with the Suns as it was Phoenix who eliminated them in the first round of this year’s playoffs led by the All-Star backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul as well as emerging big man Deandre Ayton. The Bucks, meanwhile, finally got over the hump to appear in their first NBA Finals since 1974, though the status of their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo remains up in the air due to a knee injury.

The series is an extremely close one with no one quite sure who will prevail. The Lakers Nation faithful is just as split, narrowly preferring the Suns over the Bucks in a poll we took:

Alright, Lakers Nation. Now that the matchup is set, who are you rooting for in the #NBAFinals? — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) July 4, 2021

Lakers fans preferring the Suns to the L.A. Clippers in the Western Conference Finals made plenty of sense as the rivalry between the two L.A. teams is simply too much to look past. But that doesn’t apply in the case of the Bucks.

The Lakers and Bucks have had some intense games over the past couple of seasons as two championship favorites, and Antetokounmpo did edge out LeBron James for the MVP last year. But that would seem to be cancelled out by the Suns eliminating the Lakers in this year’s playoffs.

There is also the storyline of Paul finally making his first NBA Finals appearance that could sway the vote as well. This redemption playoff run for Paul has been one of the best stories of the playoffs and that can often help lean fans towards that way.

In the end, the 2021 NBA Finals should a fun series to watch and whoever wins, there will be a new franchise getting the chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Suns-Bucks 2021 NBA Finals schedule set

Game 1 of this year’s NBA Finals will take place on Tuesday, July 6 in Phoenix with Game 2 coming two days later. The series will then shift to Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 14.

Should the series need to continue on, Game 5 will take place on Saturday, July 17 in Phoenix, Game 6 will be in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 20 and Game 7, if necessary, will go down on Thursday, July 22 in Phoenix.

Start times for all games is 6 pm PT.

