Lakers Nationally Televised Games For First Half Of 2020-21 Season
Up next
Author

The Los Angeles Lakers are reaping benefits as the defending NBA champions and will have almost two-thirds of their games nationally televised during the first half of the 2020-21 season, which is good for the most in the league.

L.A. will play in front of a national audience 22 times when accounting for broadcasts on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. The seven games shown by NBA TV, however, may be subject to local blackouts. In any event, all Lakers games will be carried on Spectrum SportsNet.

They lead the Brooklyn Nets (20 nationally televised games), New Orleans Pelicans (19), Golden State Warriors (19), and Boston Celtics (18).

Their local rivals, the L.A. Clippers, will play just 16 games in front of a national audience, including on Opening Night against the Lakers on Dec. 22 (TNT). Just three days later, the NBA champions will host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks as part of the Christmas Day schedule. The game will broadcast simultaneously by ABC and ESPN.

The Lakers will have a slate of potentially enthralling games shown on national television in January. They face the Pelicans on Jan. 15 (ESPN), the Warriors three days later on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (TNT), the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 21 (TNT), and the Celtics on Jan. 30 (ABC).

L.A. will host the Miami Heat on Feb. 20 (ABC) for the first time since defeating them in the NBA Finals last season.

Of course, some of the aforementioned marquee matchups could drastically change based on where each respective team and its players are. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has already indicated the team will strike a balance with workload.

Lakers games on national TV during first half of 2020-21 season

Dec. 22: vs. Clippers, 7 p.m. PT (TNT)
Dec. 25: vs. Mavericks, 5 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)
Dec. 27: vs. Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)
Dec. 28: vs. Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)
Jan. 1: @ Spurs, 5 p.m. (NBA TV)
Jan. 5: @ Grizzles, 5 p.m. (NBA TV)
Jan. 12: @ Rockets, 5 p.m. (NBA TV)
Jan. 15: vs. Pelicans, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 18: vs. Warriors, 7 p.m. (TNT)
Jan. 21: @ Bucks, 4:30 p.m. (TNT)
Jan. 27: @ 76ers, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 30: @ Celtics, 5:30 p.m. (ABC)
Feb. 4: vs. Nuggets, 7 p.m. (TNT)
Feb. 12: vs. Grizzlies, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Feb. 14: @ Nuggets, 4:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
Feb. 18: vs. Nets, 7 p.m. (TNT)
Feb. 20: vs. Heat, 5:30 p.m. (ABC)
Feb. 22: vs. Wizards, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)
Feb. 24: @ Jazz, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Feb. 26: vs. Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Feb. 28: vs. Warriors, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
March 2: vs. Suns, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Lakers Preseason Recap: Sloppy Play, Fouls Plague L.a. In Loss To Timberwolves

Lakers Podcast: Preseason Talk, Impact Of The Russell Westbrook Deal, & LeBron James To L.A.

The Lakers Nation Podcast takes a look at the preseason with host Trevor Lane and guests Hannah Kulik and Corey Hansford….
D’angelo Russell On Lakers: ‘we Don’t Want To Go Through Losing Seasons’

How The Los Angeles Lakers Are Proving Everyone Wrong

None of this was supposed to happen. By all accounts, the Lakers should be absolutely terrible this season…

Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle Share Thoughts On Lakers’ Trade Of Jordan Clarkson And Larry Nance Jr.

Weeks of speculation gave way to activity on Thursday, as the Los Angeles Lakers traded Jordan Clarkson and Larry…
Spalding basketball

NBA Rumors: Agreement On Increased Insurance Benefits For Restart

While the NBA and NBPA were able to agree on a plan for a season restart inside a bubble environment at Walt…