Updated Lakers NBA 2K21 Player Ratings, All-Time & Classic Teams

Every year, the latest edition of NBA 2K accompanies basketball fans in the offseason while waiting for games to resume. But even though the 2019-20 campaign is still underway due to the delay caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19), NBA 2K21 is already out — and heavily focused on the Los Angeles Lakers.

This year’s version of the game was dedicated the late Kobe Bryant. He is one of the three cover athletes — together with Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson — and has his own “Mamba Forever” edition named after him.

The five-time NBA champion is honored on two separate covers with the current-gen version featuring artwork from his 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006. The next-gen cover displays Bryant waving to the crowd following the final game of his career.

Several Kobe Bryant Digital Collection items are included in the Mamba Forever edition, priced at $99.99 – with the standard version available for $59.99.

But the tributes to the Lakers great does not stop there. The game soundtrack features Lillard’s song titled “Kobe,” which the Portland Trail Blazers guard collaborated on with Snoop Dogg and Derrick Milano to pay their respect to the 18-time All-Star.

Fans can play with nine different Lakers teams in NBA 2K21 and can choose between the current roster, the All-Time team and seven Classic rosters.

LeBron James’ player rating (98) is the highest of any member of the current Lakers roster, with Anthony Davis (96) next. James and Davis each received one rating increase since the game released, and so too did Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso for their efforts in leading the Lakers to a title.

James, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and L.A. Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard share the same overall player rating, tying for highest in the game. Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant are behind them and tied at 96.

Complete breakdown of Lakers NBA 2K21 player ratings:

2020-21 Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James – 97

Anthony Davis – 95

JaVale McGee – 78

Dwight Howard – 78

Danny Green – 76

Kyle Kuzma – 76

Rajon Rondo – 76

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 76

Markieff Morris – 75

Avery Bradley – 74

Alex Caruso – 75

J.R. Smith – 74

Quinn Cook – 73

Dion Waiters – 73

Jared Dudley – 72

Talen Horton-Tucker – 72

Devontae Cacok (Two-way player) – 69

Kostas Antetokounmpo (Two-way player) – 69

All-Time Los Angeles Lakers

Magic Johnson – 99

Kobe Bryant – 98

Shaquille O’Neal – 98

Jerry West – 97

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 96

LeBron James – 96

Elgin Baylor – 96

James Worthy – 95

George Mikan – 94

Wilt Chamberlain – 91

Gail Goodrich – 90

Pau Gasol – 90

Jamaal Wilkes – 87

Byron Scott – 87

Michael Cooper – 86

2003-04 Los Angeles Lakers

Shaquille O’Neal – 96

Kobe Bryant – 95

Gary Payton – 83

Karl Malone – 83

Rick Fox – 75

Devean George – 75

Horace Grant – 74

Bryon Russell – 74

Derek Fisher – 73

Luke Walton – 73

Michael Davis – 68

David Miller – 68

James Smith – 68

2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers

Kobe Bryant – 97

Shaquille O’Neal – 97

Horace Grant – 80

Rick Fox – 79

Derek Fisher – 77

Robert Horry – 76

Isaiah Rider – 75

Mark Madsen – 73

Ron Harper – 73

Brian Shaw – 72

Tyronn Lue – 72

Devean George – 71

John Jones – 65

John Davis – 65

1997-98 Los Angeles Lakers

Shaquille O’Neal – 93

Nick Van Exel – 83

Eddie Jones – 82

Kobe Bryant – 82

Rick Fox – 81

Derek Fisher – 75

Robert Horry – 74

Elden Campbell – 70

Corie Blount – 69

Jon Barry – 69

Richard Johnson – 65

David Miller – 65

James Smith – 61

John Brown – 60

1990-91 Los Angeles Lakers

Magic Johnson – 93

James Worthy – 87

Vlade Divac – 77

Byron Scott – 76

A.C. Green – 76

Sam Perkins – 75

Larry Drew – 70

Elden Campbell – 68

David Miller – 68

James Smith – 68

David Williams – 68

Mychal Thompson – 65

John Brown – 65

1986-87 Los Angeles Lakers

Magic Johnson – 98

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 94

James Worthy – 86

Michael Cooper – 86

Byron Scott – 84

A.C. Green – 76

Kurt Rambis – 72

Billy Thompson – 71

Mychal Thompson – 70

Frank Brickowski – 68

John Brown – 65

Richard Johnson – 65

John Smith – 65

1970-71 Los Angeles Lakers

Jerry West – 95

Wilt Chamberlain – 93

Gail Goodrich – 84

Elgin Baylor – 76

Keith Erickson – 74

Rick Roberson – 69

Willie McCarter – 68

John Brown – 68

David Miller – 68

Michael Davis – 65

Richard Johnson – 65

John Smith – 65

1964-65 Los Angeles Lakers

Jerry West – 93

Elgin Baylor – 92

Rudy LaRusso – 80

Dick Barnett – 79

Don Nelson – 69

Michael Brown – 68

David Williams – 68

John Brown – 68

Richard Johnson – 68

William Smith – 68

Jim King – 67

Michael Davis – 65

James Smith – 65

