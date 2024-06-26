Lakers NBA Draft Prospect Evaluations: Colorado Forward Tristan da Silva

As the 2024 NBA Draft draws closer, the rumblings around the league that the Los Angeles Lakers could be leaning towards staying in the first round versus the original expectation that they would trade the No. 17 pick for immediate help.

Should the Lakers either move up, down or stand pat, there will be some intriguing prospects that will be worth the gamble based on their skillset and upside. While Los Angeles seems to be targeting either a big man or a dynamic guard, there are forwards like Colorado’s Tristan da Silva who could be available.

Da Silva is one of the more interesting player’s in this year’s draft class as he was born overseas in Germany before he committed to playing college basketball in the United States for Colorado. Since then, da Silva’s steadily improved across the board and is almost a lock to go in the first round.

Da Silva played 34 games his senior year and averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals on 49.3 percent shooting including 39.5 percent from distance and 83.5 percent from the foul line.

Strengths

Da Silva’s main calling card is his outside shooting, particularly as a spot-up shooter as he drained nearly 40 percent of his attempts there. At 6’8″ with a 6’10” wingspan, da Silva can shoot over smaller defenders and space the floor for any team that drafts him.

However, he’s also adept as a playmaker as he can put the ball on the floor and whip passes to open teammates or keep an offense moving. He’s also a willing defender, particularly off-ball, though he can switch through multiple positions if need be.

Overall, he’s a versatile forward who can fit into several different roles which gives him a clear lane to early minutes in the pros.

Weaknesses

The main drawback to da Silva’s game is his lack of athleticism and physicality, which can get him in trouble against bigger players. The forward struggled to finish through contact at times and doesn’t have elite burst to blow by defenders.

While he has good size at the three spot, he is likely too small to ever credibly play the five and might struggle defensively against fours.

Fit with Lakers

It’s easy to imagine Tristan da Silva’s fit with the Lakers as he could be a legitimate floor spacer for LeBron James and Anthony Davis while adding some extra playmaking. With the team needed more versatile wings, da Dilva fits the bill and should get a hard look if he’s on the board when the team is up to pick.

