Lakers NBA Draft Prospect Evaluations: G League Ignite Forward Ron Holland

The 2024 NBA Draft is less than two weeks away and teams like the Los Angeles Lakers will be evaluating all options on the board come Day 1.

The Lakers own the No. 17 pick but have reportedly been interested in either moving up or down in the draft if the right prospect can be had. With that in mind, one name that is drawing buzz as a possible candidate to slide down the board is G League Ignite wing Ron Holland.

Holland was once considered an option to go first overall before an up-and-down season down in the G League hurt his stock. However, the talented forward is expected to hear his name called at some point during the first round and Los Angeles would be an intriguing landing spot for him.

Holland played 14 games for the Ignite last season and averaged 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He shot 44..9 percent from the field including 24 percent from beyond the arc.

Strengths

Holland’s calling card is his athleticism as he is able to hang in the air for extended periods of time, but also has a knack for sprinting down the floor in transition where he does his best work offensively near the rim. Despite being a younger prospect, he’s already shown the ability to finish through contact though he’s also got a decent floater at this stage of his career.

Aside from highlight-reel plays, Holland is a frenetic defender who can switch between multiple positions and can track down blocks when he’s behind the play.

The most encouraging thing about Holland, though, is his youth as he will still be 18 years old on draft night which means there’s plenty of upside to be uncovered.

Weaknesses

The most glaring weakness in Holland’s game is his lack of feel as a shooter as he was dismal anytime he had to step outside to shoot. This is also evident in his free throw shooting as he was below average from the charity stripe.

Holland can also struggle to create separation with his dribble and will likely be limited to straight-line drives when he enters the league.

Fit with Lakers

The Lakers would surely like to add a wing who can space the floor for LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but Holland would give them an immediate piece to use on the defensive end. His tenacity, motor and athleticism are things a team can’t teach a player and Holland has those traits in spades.

