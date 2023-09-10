Lakers New: Austin Reaves Believes He Showed He Belonged While Playing For Team USA In 2023 FIBA World Cup

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been able to keep up the momentum from the end of the 2022-23 season as he’s turned into a pivotal role player for Team USA during the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

After helping the Lakers advance all the way to the Western Conference Finals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Reaves has been a stabilizing force off the bench for the Americans. Unfortunately, even though he caught fire from the field in the semifinals against Germany, Team USA ended up taking a tough loss.

The 25-year-old scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting but he and Anthony Edwards weren’t able to get the team over the hump. Team USA previously came back to beat Germany during their exhibition game, but this time the latter was able to close it out.

Team USA lost the bronze medal game against Canada despite 23 points from the Lakers guard and although Reaves is disappointed in not getting all the way to the finals or medaling, he still believes he learned a lot while playing for the national team and showed that he belonged, via Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

“I think I’ve been able to learn a lot from a lot of really good players, a lot of really good coaches, and basically just see that I belong,” Reaves said.

When reflecting on his performances, Reaves was proud of he competed but also admitted he could shore up a few things in his game:

“I feel like I have competed at a high level,” Reaves said. “Obviously I have things to work on, but I feel like I can hit the ground running for the first of the year.”

There’s no denying that Reaves looked like he absolutely belonged on the international stage as he was key to several of Team USA’s victory. Just like his role with the Lakers, Reaves served as a connector on offense who could get his own shot or playmake for others.

Players who commit to playing for the national team generally have great NBA seasons and Los Angeles is surely hoping that Reaves’ experience with Team USA will translate into another leap for the team as they’re counting on him to help them capture banner No. 18.

Carmelo Anthony appreciated salute from Austin Reaves during Team USA game

Carmelo Anthony is a decorated Team USA alumni as he was part of three Olympic gold medal teams. Anthony was in attendance for Team USA’s game against Germany and appreciated seeing Reaves do his 3-point celebration.

