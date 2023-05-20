Lakers New: LeBron James, Magic Johnson & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Offer Condolences After Death Of NFL Legend Jim Brown
LeBron James, Jim Brown, Lakers
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

The entire sports world was saddened by the loss of legendary Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown on Friday. Not only is Brown considered arguably the greatest running back of all-time, but he is also known and respected as one of the biggest civil rights activists who did a lot to help advance African-Americans in this country.

On the field, Brown was unreal, leading the NFL in rushing eight times in nine seasons before retiring at the age of 30 right in his prime. Off the field, he was just as impactful, most notably with his formation of what came to be known as the Ali Summit, which included Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and many other top black athletes.

Lakers superstar LeBron James has a connection with Brown as the two greatest athletes in Cleveland sports history. LeBron took to Instagram to offer his condolences to the Brown family while also pledging to continue to honor his legacy with his words and actions:

LeBron wasn’t the only Lakers great to speak on the unfortunate news. Magic Johnson took to Twitter to reflect on everything Brown meant in the sports world and off the field for black people throughout America:

Brown truly had an impact on so many people around the country and his words and actions have helped black people grow in all walks of life in America.

Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also offers condolences

One of the most famous and impactful moments for Brown off the field came with his formation of the Ali Summit in support of boxer Muhammad Ali. This brought together many of the top black athletes at the time which included a young Abdul-Jabbar, who remembered that moment in his reflection on the life of Brown on his Twitter page:

The world truly lost one of its leaders and truly great people in Jim Brown.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

If Dr. Buss Were Healthy, Phil Jackson Would Have Been Head Coach

After the Los Angeles Lakers officially parted ways with head coach Mike…
Mark Jackson: Lakers Rookie Lonzo Ball ‘will Not Be Better Than Magic Johnson’

Lakers News: Luke Walton Says He’d Be ‘Fool’ To Not Have Magic Johnson Help Lonzo Ball

It wasn’t all that long ago that a slick-passing point guard led the Los Angeles Lakers to NBA glory, and now they believe they may have found another….

Dwight Howard On Kobe Bryant’s Legacy: ‘Five Championships’

These days, Dwight Howard is probably the most hated player in the…
Danny Green, Dwight Howard

Lakers News: Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma Excited To Have Dwight Howard For NBA Restart

Going into the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World, the Los Angeles Lakers knew they would be without Avery…