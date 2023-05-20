Lakers New: LeBron James, Magic Johnson & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Offer Condolences After Death Of NFL Legend Jim Brown

The entire sports world was saddened by the loss of legendary Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown on Friday. Not only is Brown considered arguably the greatest running back of all-time, but he is also known and respected as one of the biggest civil rights activists who did a lot to help advance African-Americans in this country.

On the field, Brown was unreal, leading the NFL in rushing eight times in nine seasons before retiring at the age of 30 right in his prime. Off the field, he was just as impactful, most notably with his formation of what came to be known as the Ali Summit, which included Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and many other top black athletes.

Lakers superstar LeBron James has a connection with Brown as the two greatest athletes in Cleveland sports history. LeBron took to Instagram to offer his condolences to the Brown family while also pledging to continue to honor his legacy with his words and actions:

LeBron wasn’t the only Lakers great to speak on the unfortunate news. Magic Johnson took to Twitter to reflect on everything Brown meant in the sports world and off the field for black people throughout America:

I was so sad to hear that the legendary Jim Brown passed away today. He was a Hall of Fame football player, civil rights advocate, social activist, actor, and mentor to so many. He broke down barriers in sports and in this country. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 20, 2023

My father always said he was the GOAT of the NFL! Jim Brown remains the only player elected to the professional football, college football and lacrosse halls of fame, yet he gave up the game he loved to lend his voice and platform to enhancing the lives of Black Americans. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 20, 2023

Jim Brown was on the front line of the civil rights movement and his work to help our people will forever be his legacy. He is one of the first people I ever met in Los Angeles and I’ll never forget that moment. RIP my friend.🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/lmIRvsg5xI — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 20, 2023

Brown truly had an impact on so many people around the country and his words and actions have helped black people grow in all walks of life in America.

Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also offers condolences

One of the most famous and impactful moments for Brown off the field came with his formation of the Ali Summit in support of boxer Muhammad Ali. This brought together many of the top black athletes at the time which included a young Abdul-Jabbar, who remembered that moment in his reflection on the life of Brown on his Twitter page:

My sincerest condolences to Monique and the entire Brown family. I am here for you in friendship always & forever. pic.twitter.com/Pz4CDtkLzY — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) May 19, 2023

The world truly lost one of its leaders and truly great people in Jim Brown.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!