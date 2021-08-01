Lakers News: 2021 Summer League Rosters Officially Announced

The 2021 NBA Draft is finally in the books, and teams like the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and Orlando Magic have to be feeling good after adding several talented prospects to their rebuilding rosters.

The Los Angeles Lakers ended up not making a selection throughout the night after sending their 2021 first-rounder as part of the deal to acquire Russell Westbrook. However, after the draft, the Lakers cleaned up as they agreed to two-way deals with Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves. Ayayi and Reaves reportedly turned down the opportunity to get drafted so they could choose their destinations, working wonderfully for Los Angeles as the two were thought to be fringe first-round talents.

With new prospects joining them, teams have begun to finalize their rosters for the upcoming 2021 Summer League, and the Lakers recently finalized their rosters for the upcoming tournaments.

Lakers officially announce their Summer League roster: pic.twitter.com/kpJp4lqIrW — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) August 1, 2021

All 30 teams will participate in the upcoming Las Vegas Summer League, but the Lakers will also be competing in the third annual California Classic Summer League alongside the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and Miami Heat. The California Classic will be the first opportunity for Lakers fans to watch prospects like Ayayi and Reaves and undrafted free agents Mac McClung and Chaundee Brown.

Joining the group will be Devontae Cacok, who spent last season with the parent team on a two-way deal. Cacok will bring much-needed NBA experience to the Lakers Summer League roster and will presumably start at center for the squad.

The Purple and Gold will have some added interest in this year’s Summer League as they look to fill out the roster. Reaves and Ayayi, in particular, could be worthwhile additions if they show out, but in the meantime, it will be fun to see the young group perform in the coming weeks.

Lakers Las Vegas Summer League schedule released

During the Las Vegas Summer League, each team will play four games with the two teams with the best record competing for the championship. The NBA announced the full schedule of games, with the Lakers set to take on the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, L.A. Clippers, and Detroit Pistons.