2024 NBA All-Star Game Voting Underway

NBA All-Star voting presented by AT&T officially started on Tuesday morning and concludes on Saturday, January 20 at 8:59 p.m. PT. Fans have the opportunity to vote on 2024 NBA All-Star Game starters via the NBA App and NBA.com with NBA ID, the league’s global membership program.

Throughout this period, fans with NBA IDs may submit one full ballot each day via the NBA App and NBA.com. One full ballot consists of three frontcourt players and two guards from both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference and all current NBA players will be available for selection.

United States voters will automatically be entered into the NBA ID All-Star Voting Sweepstakes presented by AT&T for the opportunity to win a trip to Indianapolis for NBA All-Star 2024. Additionally, those fans with NBA ID traveling to Indianapolis for the game will have access to things such as in-venue seat upgrades and more.

There will also be six “3-for-1 days” in which a fan vote will count three times. Designated dates are Christmas Day, New Years Day, January 5, 12, 15 and 19. Fan voting updates will be revealed on the first three Thursdays of January, with the starters announced on TNT on January 25.

All-Star Game reserves will be announced the following Thursday, February 1, also on TNT.

Fan voting will account for 50 percent of the vote with players and media votes accounting for 25 percent each. After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked by position in each conference within the three voting groups of fans, players and media.

Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes with the two guards and three frontcourt players with the best score being named starters. Fan vote will be the tiebreaker should any players wind up with the same score.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is being played Sunday, Feruary 18, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana at 5 p.m. PT. It will air on TNT and reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 50 languages.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James is currently tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 19 All-Star Game appearances and would set a new NBA record with his 20th appearance. Anthony Davis is looking for his first All-Star selection since 2021.

Magic Johnson wishes Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speedy recovery

The Lakers family was concerned when news came out that the legendary Abdul-Jabbar had broken his hip after suffering a fall while at a concert last Friday night. Well wishes began streaming in, including some from his Hall of Fame teammate Magic Johnson.

The fellow Lakers legend wished a speedy recovery for his former teammate and 19-time All-Star. By all accounts, everything went well in surgery and Abdul-Jabbar is well on his way to making a full recovery.

