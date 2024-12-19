Lakers News: 2025 NBA All-Star Voting Underway

The Los Angeles Lakers have always been well represented at the NBA All-Star Game and the 2025 edition will surely be no different. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are highly likely to be selected, but nothing will be known for sure until the votes are in.

As usual, fans will be able to vote on All-Star starters for the game that is set to take place at Chase Center in San Francisco on Feb. 16.

And that time has now come as voting for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game has officially begun and will continue on through Jan. 20, via NBA PR:

#NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T will tip off on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. ET and conclude on Monday, Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans will have the opportunity to vote for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game starters via the NBA App and https://t.co/RiEezZ9Qpf with their NBA ID. pic.twitter.com/6PRYmnWrkV — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 17, 2024

All fans with an NBA ID will be able to cast one vote per day either through the NBA App or on NBA.com/vote. Additionally, there will be six days in which the votes will count for triple. Those days are Dec. 21 and 25, as well as Jan. 3, 10, 17 and 20.

Of course, this year will bring about some major changes to the All-Star Game format as the league continues to try and figure out the best way to bring about a competitive nature to the contest. It will no longer be East vs. West, or even just one single game, but instead the league will introduce a tournament concept this year.

The 24 All-Stars voted in will be split into three different teams of eight. The fourth team will be represented by the winner of the Rising Stars Game, which takes place Friday night. Semifinal games will be played up to 40 with the two victors then squaring off in a the Final which will be played to 25.

Reactions to the new format have been mixed at best with many players already speaking out against it. Regardless, James, Davis and the rest of the NBA’s brightest stars such as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum will all be in the Bay Area to take part in All-Star Weekend.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis not a fan of new All-Star Game format

One player who has made his feelings known on this new All-Star format is Lakers superstar Anthony Davis. The big man is in line to make his 10th All-Star appearance, but admitted he doesn’t care for these changes.

“I don’t really like it, but we’ll see how it goes this year and see if they change it or not.”

Davis added that he doesn’t think most players will care for the changes, but is willing to see how it all plays out.

“Two teams. If anything, go back to East and West,” Davis added. “But the four teams and multiple games and all that stuff, I don’t think a lot of players are going to like that, personally. But we’ll see. See how it goes.”

