Lakers News: 76ers’ Doc Rivers Says Frank Vogel’s Treatment Was ‘Unfair’ & Adds He Won’t Be Interviewing For Job

The circumstances around the Los Angeles Lakers’ dismissal of head coach Frank Vogel continue to draw criticism from the NBA community — including potential candidates to take over in L.A.

First reports of the Lakers parting ways with the head coach came out 12 hours before it was officially announced and right when his last postgame press conference was about to start. Rumors claim the Utah Jazz’s Quin Snyder has become “less interested” in the job because of the way L.A. handled Vogel’s firing.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Mike Sielski adds the treatment of the Purple and Gold’s former head coach didn’t escape the attention of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Doc Rivers, who said he won’t be interviewing for the position:

“It just makes our job so much harder,” he said. “I think it’s so unfair. I thought the Frank Vogel thing was so unfair. We work just like you guys work. How would you like your jobs to be mentioned every day? I mean, even if it’s someone wanting to have you, it’s just not right. I hate it. There’s nothing I can do about it.” So you’re not a candidate for that job, Doc? “No, I’m not a candidate,” he said. “I have a job, and I am very happy in my job.”

Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka said the franchise will carry out a “methodical” head coach search, looking for a play-caller with a strong voice and whose vision for the team aligns with that of L.A.’s leadership.

LeBron James has respect for Vogel; gives credit to his coaching staff

In his exit interview, LeBron James praised Vogel’s work with the Lakers and said he has respect for the 48-year-old both as a head coach and a man.

“I respect Frank as a coach and as a man in our partnership that we’ve had over a few years here has been nothing but just candid,” the Lakers star said.

“Great conversations. He’s a guy that gives everything to the game. Prepared us every single night along with his coaching staff as well. You’ve got to give those guys a lot of credit, too.”

