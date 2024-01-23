Lakers News: 76ers’ Joel Embiid Gives Shoutout To Kobe Bryant After 70-Point Performance

Jan. 22 marked the 18-year anniversary of the late, great Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Toronto Raptors. Bryant holds the second-highest scoring game in NBA history and has stood the test of time up to this point despite the increased offensive talent in the league.

However, it seemed many players wanted to play well on this anniversary, especially Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Both showcased tremendous scoring on Monday night and many thought Bryant’s record was at risk. Embiid was the closest of the two, scoring 70 points with 18 rebounds on 24-for-41 from the field and 21-for-23 from the free throw line.

After his absurd performance, Embiid paid his respect to Bryant as he inspired the big man to begin playing basketball as he did with people all around the globe, via NBA:

“Even though I started playing late, from the time I started playing, Kobe was my guy. He’s the reason why I started playing basketball. And it’s funny because on the same night he had 81, that was my favorite player. When I started, the guys I was looking up to, that were doing all this and if he [Wembanyama] says it’s inspiring, I hope in a couple of years, hopefully I don’t have to guard him and when I’m out of the league, he’s able to do the same thing and go out and break all these records and possibly break Wilt’s record of 100 points.”

The Lakers legend inspired countless people, whether that be NBA players or fans, serving as an inspiration due to the way he approached the game. While his passing was truly untimely, it is rewarding to see players like Embiid keeping his legacy alive by paying homage to the five-time champion.

Embiid took it a step further by sharing and dedicating a post to his 70-point performance with the caption featuring Bryant:

On a night where several players scored exceptionally well, it should not come as a surprise that players like Embiid want to honor Bryant with their play on a historic day.

The 76ers star joins the 70 points or more club that features Bryant, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Wilt Chamberlain, David Robinson, Elgin Baylor, Devin Booker and David Thompson. Embiid was only 11 points away from tying for 81 points, so the legend’s record lives another day.

Cam Thomas enjoyed big game against Lakers after growing up Kobe Bryant fan

Speaking of Bryant’s influences, Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas put up 33 points against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 19, giving the Nets the win. Thomas admits that he enjoyed his performance against L.A. due to growing up a fan of the Lakers legend.

