Lakers News: 76ers Paul George Pays Homage To Kobe Bryant With No. 8 Jersey

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant remains one of the most popular players in the NBA as his influence can be felt around the league.

Although the 2024 NBA Draft class is on the younger side, some of the older prospects can still remember what it was like watching Bryant in his prime. For example, Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht revealed that his first NBA jersey was Bryant’s Christmas Day uniform.

However, players like Paul George were fortunate enough to play against the Black Mamba and eventually establish a relationship with him. George left the L.A. Clipper for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency and he unveiled his new number, via Podcast P with Paul George:

First look at PG in the Philly No. 8 threads 👀 Full episode drops tomorrow at 9am EST / 6am PST. pic.twitter.com/JyAsXY9LEo — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) July 7, 2024

George explained he chose No. 8 as a way to honor Bryant whom he grew up rooting for:

“I had to do it, I had to do it,” George said. “Come on, man. I’m in Philly, my idol the Bean, Kobe Bryant. My way of idolizing Kob, something that meant something outside of 24 and 13. It was only right. It’s different. I like the 8, the 8 looks good on me.”

The new 76ers star also discussed what went into the decision and how he eventually landed on No. 8:

“It did take a minute. I was going through all numbers. What makes sense, what looks good, what will I be comfortable in? I went with 14 cause my son can’t say 13, so he says 14. But that number just don’t look right. I wore 25 a little bit in high school. Also wore 31 my freshman year in high school, but 31 don’t look right with me. So I just kept going down the line. ‘I’m like, 1, nah. You know what? 8. It’s only fitting. “I was asking wifey, wifey was going through numbers. She thought 14 too. For me, it’s good to have those moments to just like look at that jersey, ‘Yeah, this is who I’m putting it on for.’ I wanted that moment being able to hold myself accountable. 8 is 8. 8 is a special number.”

It’s a fitting tribute for George to make and it goes to show that Bryant is still fondly remembered by players in the league.

Armel Traore grew up Lakers’ Kobe Bryant fan

Like Paul George, new Lakers’ two-way contract player Armel Traore grew up a Bryant fan and he posted a photo of him in purple and gold gear.

