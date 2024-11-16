Lakers News: A.C. Green Receives United States Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

The Los Angeles Lakers are known for their stars as plenty of them have come through the franchise and left their mark by winning championships. However, there are also plenty of role players who played just as important of role, one being A.C. Green.

Green is a three-time champion and played an impressive 1278 consecutive games, earning him the Iron Man nickname. He was a 6’9″ power forward that did the dirty work and his contributions resulted in three championships with the organization.

Although the Oregon native put together a great basketball career, Green has been making an impact outside of the NBA as well. The former Lakers champion recently received the United States Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and took to social media to express his gratitude:

“Yesterday was an unforgettable moment in my life, as I had the incredible honor of receiving the United States Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. To be recognized in such a way is truly humbling, and I am grateful to everyone who has been part of my journey, because you don’t accomplish much in life without a great team! I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the incredible teammates and friends who took the time to support me and show up for this special occasion: Hall of Famers Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Michael Cooper and Gary Payton —your presence means the world to me. I also want to recognize Laker greats Mychal Thompson, Cedric Ceballos and Elden Campbell, who’ve shared so many memorable moments on and off the court. Your friendship and support have been a constant source of laughter, encouragement, and strength. And so may other teammates who were there in spirit… Kareem Abdul-Jabar, Shaquille O’Neal, Robert Horry, Elliotl Perry, Derek Fisher, Rick Fox … the list goes on. While this award represents a lifetime of work, I believe I’ve got a lot of life left to live. I’m not slowing down any time soon…after all, they don’t call me the NBA Iron Man for nothing! The work continues, and I plan on sprinting to the finish line, whatever that may look like. Here’s to serving, loving, and living with purpose every single day. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this amazing ride—let’s keep going!”

It is great to see a former Laker get an honor of this magnitude and obviously he recognizes the significance of this award. While Lakers fans will never forget the championship impact these players have had on the franchise, it is spectacular to see these legends succeed in life post-basketball.

Former Lakers forward A.C. Green sees Ambulnz as strong opportunity for youth

In addition to receiving impressive awards, Lakers legend A.C. Green is active in trying to create societal change. Ambulnz was a recent endeavor he participated in 2017, which he thought was a strong opportunity for the youth.

