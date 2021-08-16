Lakers News: ABC News’ ‘Superstar’ Series To Feature Kobe Bryant

ABC News announced their new episode of “Superstar” will be focused on the life of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Set to premiere on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. PST, “Superstar: Kobe Bryant” will paint an intimate portrait of the Lakers icon with most of the program told by Bryant himself. The one-hour event will follow Bryant’s evolution from the beginning as an exciting rookie all the way to his eventual triumphs as an NBA champion. “Superstar” aims to explore Bryant’s successes both on and off the court, as well as his complications in his personal life.

Aside from the basketball and business exploits, the program will also dive deeper into his love for his family, namely his wife Vanessa and four daughters. “Superstar” showcases the Hall-of-Famer as a loving father and husband and how he came to become one of the biggest advocates for women’s basketball.

Although most of “Superstar” is told through Bryant’s lens, it will feature several new interviews with people familiar with the Black Mamba. On the slate is current analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose, former Lakers teammate Caron Butler and former rival and friend Tracy McGrady. ABC News will also air several interviews with Bryant from their archive.

Bryant’s influence as a basketball player can not be understated as several current NBA superstars attribute their success to the shooting guard. For example, Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed his appreciation for Bryant after the Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA Championship, noting that the superstar helped him believe in himself.

Every Lakers fan should be marking their calendar as this will surely be a can’t-miss episode and an opportunity to reminisce about Bryant and his life.

Russell Westbrook was thinking of Kobe Bryant during trade process

The newly acquired Russell Westbrook developed a strong relationship with Bryant while the Lakers icon was still playing and their bond grew after he retired. While Westbrook was waiting for the trade to Los Angeles to go through, he revealed that he was thinking of Bryant the entire time.

