Lakers News: Adam Morrison Reflects On Playing With Kobe Bryant

There are a number of instantly recognizable names and faces on Kobe Bryant‘s 2009 and 2010 Los Angeles Lakers championship teams.

One of those fan favorites was Adam Morrison, who hardly ever saw the court but his team-first mentality resonated with fans and with Bryant as the two developed a close relationship in their time together.

Following the tragic death of Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others, Morrison was one of the many players who took to the public to tell amazing stories about the type of player and person Bryant was. He was also one of the players invited to Bryant’s public memorial service at Staples Center.

Morrison reflected on his tenure with Bryant and the Lakers, speaking to how he was as a player and as a human being, according to Scorebook Live:

As a player, Morrison confirmed everything fans already knew about Mamba Mentality. He said that all the stories they heard about Bryant’s work ethic were absolutely true. Morrison said that Bryant is the type of player who would be in the gym at 5:30 A.M. on the second night of a back-to-back.

As a person, Morrison spoke about how Bryant genuinely cared about the people around him and would make sure those people knew that. He also spoke about how that attribute of Bryant is what made his memorial service — while obviously sad — a joyous occasion. Because every single person there knew the type of human Bryant was.

It seems that with every new thing fans learn about Bryant and his life, his legacy as one of the legends of the city of Los Angeles grows a little stronger. There is perhaps no one that represents the city more than Bryant, and Los Angeles showed that after his death.

It’s certainly sad that Bryant will not be around to attend Lakers games and be present at the next championship. However, his legacy will live on forever through the stories of people like Morrison.