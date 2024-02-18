Lakers News: Adam Silver Doesn’t Want To Anoint NBA’s Next LeBron James

Even in the 21st season of his NBA career, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to play at an extremely high level, keeping his place as the face of the league.

James continues to set record after record, including playing in his 20th All-Star Game on Sunday as the captain of the Western Conference.

Despite LeBron showing no signs of slowing down this season, that day will eventually come and the league will need to prepare for life without him.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was asked about that at his annual All-Star Weekend press conference and said that he will not be anointing the league’s next face considering there won’t be another James, similar to when Michael Jordan retired.

“I would never anoint another player to be the next LeBron James just in the same way when Michael [Jordan] retired and I was part of the league then and that question often came up and said who’s gonna be the next Michael Jordan? I remember at the time, David Stern and others were saying whoever demonstrates on the court that they should be, that’s what’s so wonderful about the competition in the league,” Silver said.

“I’ll also say I think the league is in fantastic hands, you just look at the All-Stars that we’re gonna be seeing competing tomorrow night. As I said, from the time that Michael retired to now, you look at the magnitude of the pool of international players coming into this league, look at the amount of basketball that’s being played on a global basis, I think it’s again that these new players aren’t anointed, they demonstrate to the world and the league that they deserve to be viewed in that same rare position as players like Michael and Kobe and LeBron and others. So let’s just watch the competition. And I’m certain that people in this room have their own ideas looking at some of those young guys of who those players can be. But as I said, the level of basketball and even when you talk to some of the greats from the past will say, it’s remarkable to watch what these guys now physically are able to do on the floor.”

Silver is right that there are a lot of bright, young stars in the league, although they still have not be able to captivate the audience in the same way yet as the older stars like James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

That will come with time though, so until then, fans should enjoy getting to watch James and the other older guys continue to play at such a high level considering it won’t last forever.

LeBron James ‘blessed to hold record for most All-Star Games

As LeBron James gets set to start in the NBA All-Star Game for a record 20th time, he spoke on how blessed he is to be in this position.

“I’m just humbled and very blessed, obviously,” James said. “I don’t take it for granted, being an All-Star. The fact that I still get to represent this franchise, one, my family, which is most important, my family name on the back of the jersey. That’s very important to me when it comes to acknowledgment and accolades, things of that nature. And also the fans that’s been down with me for the last two decades-plus.

“Anytime I’m able to have an accomplishment, that means a lot to them as well and I try to do it for them because they’ve been on this journey for so long. So it’s pretty cool that I’m still able to do it and do it at this level.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!