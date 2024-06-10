Lakers News: Alex Caruso Clarifies Tattoo Of Kobe Bryant NBA Finals Photo Is Not His

Kobe Bryant is arguably the greatest and most iconic Los Angeles Lakers player in the history of the franchise. Since he retired back in 2016, LeBron James would eventually take over as the face of the franchise, but as for who has been the most popular player to suit up for the team since then, an argument could be made for Alex Caruso.

The Lakers’ first ever two-way contract player, Caruso grew into a fan favorite for his hustle and defensive intensity, as well as his highlight-reel dunks. He was a huge part of the team’s run to the 2020 NBA Championship but would ultimately leave the Lakers and join the Chicago Bulls as a free agent in 2021.

But the Lakers fanbase, and Bryant, remain near and dear to Caruso and his popularity within the organization likely grew even more as he got a tattoo of the iconic picture of Kobe in the locker room after winning the 2001 NBA Finals, via The Players TV:

Caruso would later clarify, however, that the tattoo is not his and he just posted it because he thought it was cool.

The tattoo itself looks outstanding with an excellent amount of detail. From Kobe’s face, to the jacket he is wearing, the shine on the Larry O’Brien trophy and even the towel on the ground, everything looks spot on for one of the truly iconic photos in Lakers history.

The Lakers are a franchise built on stars, but the team also has a long list of iconic and memorable role players such as Michael Cooper, Derek Fisher and Robert Horry. Caruso is the most recent of those beloved players who were crucial in a Lakers championship run and even thought the tattoo isn’t his, the bond he has with L.A. and Bryant remains.

Game-worn Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey from torn Achilles game sells for $1.22 million

Anything having to do with late, great Lakers legend Kobe Bryant remains a hot commodity and a treasured item and that was recently proven once again.

Kobe’s career was of course altered when he tore his Achilles tendon at the end of the 2013 season and the jersey he wore during that game recently sold for $1.22 million at a Goldin auction.

The jersey was also signed by Bryant from an unfortunate, but still memorable night as no one will forget him walking on that torn Achilles to knock down a pair of free throws before slowly walking off the court.

