Lakers News: Among League Leaders In Fastbreak Points, LeBron James Credits Being In ‘Top-Tier Shape’

Seemingly every game, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to defy the odds with his high level of play at the age of 39.

For a guy entering his 21st season, James has shown no signs of slowing down, averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists. Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers highlighted that as D’Angelo Russell gave James a bounce lob for a thunderous dunk and later threw down a left-handed slam and doing a handstand after.

The four-time champion has a lot in the tank and still enjoys playing, but it is worth noting that he is one of the league leaders in fastbreak points at 7.1 per game. James can get up and down the floor at a fast pace despite his age and he credits staying in shape for allowing him to get those points.

“I guess just trying to stay in top-tier shape. When I’m out on the floor, being able to get points in transition when a defense is not set, it’s good for our ballclub,” James said. “I’m just trying to be efficient, too, when I’m out there. Scoring at the rim or whatever the case may be. It definitely helps when you got guys that are looking for you.”

James is simply a one-of-one talent and there will never be a player like him again, but he still finds ways to impress despite his accolade-filled career. To be able to get out and run, the Lakers need to defend at a high level and get stops, which has allowed James to get those fastbreak opportunities.

“The only way to get fastbreak points is to defend. Defend without fouling and we did that,” he said. “It allowed us to get on the break and execute.”

Simply put, when the Ohio native can get out on the open floor, it never gets old. When James and L.A. are at their best, they are getting stops and getting out in transition.

The offensive end has been a bit of a struggle throughout this season, but this new lineup featuring D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves has paid dividends. Going forward, the best offense is early offense and it seems James will continue to lead that charge as the season progresses.

LeBron James feels D’Angelo Russell’s hot shooting is ‘really good’ for Lakers offense

In the last five games, Russell is averaging 27.2 points and 6.4 assists while knocking down 53.7% from 3-point range, which has done wonders on taking pressure off James and co-star Anthony Davis. James feels that Russell’s hot shooting stretch is ‘really good’ for the Lakers’ offense as it truly takes the team up a notch.

