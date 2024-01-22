LeBron James Feels D’Angelo Russell’s Hot Shooting Is ‘Really Good’ For Lakers Offense

D’Angelo Russell has been on another level since returning to the starting lineup and the Los Angeles Lakers are benefitting greatly from it. Over the last five games, Russell is averaging 27.2 points and 6.4 assists while knocking down a ridiculous 53.7% from 3-point range, giving LeBron James and Anthony Davis the offensive support needed with the starters.

Expecting him to stay this hot for the rest of the season would be unreasonable, but this stretch shows exactly why the Lakers believe in Russell and how he fits with the team. His 3-point shooting is absolutely crucial and for a Lakers team that has struggled from deep and LeBron and the rest of the team are looking to feed him while he’s hot.

Following Russell’s 34-point night in which he hit six 3-pointers against the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron spoke on the guard’s great play as of late, noting his overall aggression and how his shotmaking really benefits the entire offense.

“Just being aggressive looking for his shot,” James said when asked about Russell’s excellent stretch of play. “We continue to try to find his, especially the transition when the defense is flat and he’s like trailing. He’s shooting at a high clip right now and it’s definitely really good for our offense.”

Those trail 3-pointers are the type of heat check shots that Russell is known for and brings the home crowd to their feet while being crushing blows to the opposition. At his best, Russell can help ease the scoring and playmaking burden on the Lakers two stars while creating easy buckets for them as well.

While he has his issues, Russell is extremely skilled and James recognizes that. “I mean, his skill set is obvious,” LeBron added. “His ball-handling is very shifty and very nonchalant, but he is always trying to keep guys off balance with his game. It’s slow to quick. He definitely keeps guys off balance.

“That move in transition was pretty damn good. Faking the behind-the-back to me, to wrap around to himself and laid it up in transition. That was one of our 35 fastbreak points. That was dope.”

That behind-the-back fake along with another lob to LeBron in which he bounced the ball off the ground for the Lakers star to slam were huge highlights in the blowout win. Russell has finally found his stride this season and the Lakers are surely glad to see it.

Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell feels scoring in bunches is his ‘superpower’

Russell has been absolutely scorching hot recently and that often comes in bunches as the guard can reel off multiple buckets in a short period of time. That ability is something Russell feels is his best ability.

“I’ve always been like that, recognizing my superpower,” Russell said after the game. “Everybody in the league has one, might be defense or motor, or whatever it may be, everybody has one.

“For me, ever since I was a young kid, I always found myself kind of getting hot throughout the game where I might score five or six points right away, maybe score 10 in a quarter or do something like that and score 10-12 points the last three minutes of a game. It’s just my superpower. When I feel that and get in that mode, I definitely know that I’m in that mode.”

