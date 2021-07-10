Lakers News: Andre Drummond Claims Frank Vogel Criticism Was To Promote NFT Collection

Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond has been in the news recently but maybe not for the right reasons. Drummond scoffing at taking a minimum contract was relatively understandable, but a recent comment on Instagram saw the center seemingly criticize head coach Frank Vogel.

In response to a fan saying he wishes Drummond could dominate the paint like current NBA Finals centers Brook Lopez and Deandre Ayton, Drummond responded that if the coach would play him more he could. This comment led to a ton of speculation about whether or not the big man would be returning as it seemed as if he was unhappy with his role on the team.

But apparently that wasn’t the case if Drummond is to be believed. In an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump with Rachel Nichols, Drummond said the comment was a strategic move in order to promote an upcoming NFT he is launching:

“It wasn’t an issue to begin with. I used that to … I’m actually launching an NFT on Friday, so that was just to get everyone’s attention. It was very strategic, I just did what I needed to. I got the attention and now I’m talking to you guys so I can talk about it more.”

While I have your attention ☺️

NFT DROPS JULY 9TH!

CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) July 6, 2021

Drummond would then continue on to praise the franchise and say that he enjoyed his time in Los Angeles:

“I enjoyed myself. I think my time and experience in L.A. has been really good. I think I’ve learned a lot being with those guys, LeBron James and Anthony Davis … I’m just looking forward to what’s next.”

Drummond jumping on the NFT wave makes a lot of sense as it has been something many athletes across all sports have begun doing, especially after the rise of NBA Top Shot. However his strategy in drumming up interest may not have been the most ideal.

Perhaps there are no hard feelings between the big man and the Lakers coaching staff and he has spoken about his desire to return. But his actions on social media so far this offseason may indicate that his future lies elsewhere.

Drummond hopes to continue playing with LeBron James

Despite these unfavorable comments towards Frank Vogel, Drummond has continually praised the Lakers franchise and the idea of playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. In a recent Instagram Live, Drummond called his short time with the Lakers an incredible time.

Furthermore, Drummond said that he hopes everything will go right this offseason which would allow him to return to the team and try and run it back for an NBA Championship.

