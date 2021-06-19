Lakers News: Andre Drummond Going To Continue To Play To His Strengths

During head coach Frank Vogel’s tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team has built its identity its size and physicality in the painted area.

Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell are not quite bruisers, so it was no surprise the Lakers chased after Andre Drummond after he was bought out. Drummond is a more traditional center who is known for his rebounding ability, something that was sorely lacking on Los Angeles’ roster.

However, things did not quite go the way both sides envisioned as injuries derailed their championship hopes. Now heading into the offseason, Drummond emphasized that he will work on his game but stick to his strengths despite the ever-changing responsibilities for big men.

“I found a way to stick around this long,” Drummond said. “I’m going to continue to play the game that I know until further notice. Every team needs a big that can rebound the ball and play defense and score when they’re around the rim. I’m going to continue to play my game and work on different parts of my game to expand as well when that number is called to do something differently. It won’t be foreign to me. I’m going to continue to play my game the way I know.”

The Lakers have several choices to make in the offseason when it comes to retooling the roster and it will be particularly difficult to figure out what to do with Drummond as there were not many opportunities to evaluate him. He was solid when asked to play in the dunker spot and grab rebounds but oftentimes struggled with his defense and finishing around the rim.

Despite not being a stretch big or shot-blocker, Drummond is a talented player who might warrant an extended look. He stressed he needed more time with Anthony Davis in order to show off how dominant the pairing could be, so it will be interesting to see whether or not the front office grants him that chance.

Drummond appreciated Gasol & Harrell’s support

There were awkward moments for the Lakers as Vogel tried to figure out how to play all three of his centers. Despite the fluctuating roles and minutes, Drummond thanked Gasol and Harrell for their support.

“Those two guys are incredible professionals,” Drummond said. “They were very supportive when I came in despite me having the starter minutes and playing the role for this team. They were very professional and very helpful for me. Even for me, when the situation turned the other way where I was coming off the bench and wasn’t playing a lot and those guys were playing.

“We just did a great job of supporting each other making sure each and every one of us felt the positivity that we wanted the other guys to succeed.”

