Lakers News: Andre Drummond Says You Must Be ‘Built Differently’ To Play For Franchise

The 2021 season for the Los Angeles Lakers saw a lot of new faces put on the purple and gold. As the team was ravaged by injuries all season long, the team made a big splash in the buyout market by bringing in big man Andre Drummond who was released by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Drummond’s time with the Lakers was a bit of a mixed bag as he had some good showings but also struggled to fit in with the constantly changing lineups L.A. was forced to employ. The two sides ultimately parted ways in the offseason, but Drummond has no hard feelings toward the Lakers and enjoyed his time in Los Angeles.

In an interview on the Jefe Island YouTube Page, Drummond spoke about his time with the Lakers, admitting that any player who puts on the purple and gold must be built different from a mental aspect:

“The Lakers is exactly what you think it is man, you gotta be built differently to play for that organization. You gotta be mentally strong not even just on the court, but off the court too because it’s so much expectations to being a Laker and putting that purple and gold on because if you don’t meet those expectations they will let you know that you not worthy enough to wear that jersey. You gotta play to the best of your ability and play hard each and every night, regardless of win, lose, or draw you gotta just play hard that’s what gets respect. I had a lot of fun out there.”

Drummond is spot on about that as the Lakers fans are extremely passionate and vocal when they feel like players aren’t living up to expectations. On the other side, however, they will fully embrace those who come through and deliver and exceed those expectations on the way to a championship.

Drummond also noted the weird situation he was coming off after not playing in Cleveland before coming to the Lakers and wishing he had a better opportunity to show what he could do:

“I came off a weird situation with Cleveland where they set me out for four months and I came back, really just trying to figure out how to fit in with a team I’ve never played with before and, I hadn’t played in four months too so it was kind of a weird situation getting back in the groove of basketball again. So I wish I had a better chance to really connect with those guys and really do something, but you know everything happens for a reason. The Lakers situation was fun though, I had a lot of fun being there.”

Overall the Drummond situation didn’t quite work the way anyone hoped, but sometimes things just don’t work. Drummond did give his all while in purple and gold, but it didn’t bring the results everyone hoped, but the respect for the Lakers franchise remains strong from the big man.

Austin Reaves working with other young Lakers in offseason

As far as current Lakers go, the team has a handful of young players who will be looking to take that next step and make a huge impact for the team next season. Reaves says they are all putting in work this offseason so far.

“We’ve all been in the gym together, Stanley [Johnson], Talen [Horton-Tucker], Wenyen [Gabriel], Mason [Jones],” the Lakers guard told Lakers Nation. “Seeing a lot of them. Most of the workouts are more individuals, but we’re in the gym at the same time. So yeah, it’s been a good start to the summer so far.”