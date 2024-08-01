Lakers News: Anthony Davis ‘100 Percent’ After Tweaking Ankle For Team USA Against South Sudan
Anthony Davis, Team USA, Olympics, South Sudan
Jul 31, 2024; Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France; United States center Anthony Davis (14) in the second quarter against South Sudan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis suffered his first injury scare of the 2024 Olympics for Team USA in the big win over South Sudan on Wednesday. He hurt his ankle on an awkward collision with former Lakers teammate Wenyen Gabriel, but was able to return to the game.

Davis has struggled with injuries over his past few seasons with the Lakers. His 2023-24 campaign was among the healthiest of his career, though, after three consecutive injury-riddled seasons in L.A. It’s that health that allowed him to compete in these Olympics to begin with.

And after the game, Davis had absolutely no concerns about his ankle moving forward. It appeared to be just a tweak and not something that should cause any long-term issues, according to Ben Golliver of The Washington Post:

Davis is always going to have some concern with injuries, given the way that they have affected his career. However, he has proven that — when needed — he can fight through injuries and does not have nearly the same issues as some of the league’s other injury-prone players.

His history is what causes this type of concern whenever he tweaks an ankle or suffers anything minor during a game. But he, like many other players in the NBA, can have a minor tweak and be just fine after. When Team USA takes on Puerto Rico in the final group stage game, Davis is expected to be right back in the mix.

South Sudan represented Davis’ first start with Team USA this summer, but it’s unlikely head coach Steve Kerr is going to keep that moving forward with him saying Joel Embiid will return to the lineup against Puerto Rico. Team USA faces Puerto Rico on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 8:15 a.m. PT.

Anthony Davis & Team USA clinch spot in quarterfinals

By beating South Sudan on Wednesday, the United States has earned enough points in the group stage to clinch their place in the quarterfinals regardless of result against Puerto Rico on Saturday. Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been pivotal for Team USA up to this point and will continue to be as they go for gold next week.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Warriors’ Draymond Green Laments Failure To Take Advantage Of Lakers Playing ‘Gimmick’ Defense

All of the attention is on LeBron James’ injury, but the Los Angeles Lakers played their best defense of the 2018-19 NBA season against the Golden State Warriors…

VIDEO: Kobe Jokes About Nick Young’s First Pitch At Dodgers Game

Nick Young has developed into a fan favorite amongst the Lakers faithful…

Shaquille O’Neal Becomes Minority Owner Of Sacramento Kings

During the Lakers 2002 championship campaign, they had to go through the…

Kobe Bryant Agrees to Deal With Italian Club, but League Kills Idea

ESPN is reporting that Kobe Bryant has agreed to a $3 million…