Lakers News: Anthony Davis Dismisses Concerns With 3-Point Shooting

Anthony Davis has had a bit of a sluggish 2020-21 season as he works his way back into elite form following the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship run and short offseason.

Davis has had issues with his jumper and his free throw percentage is down. Defensively he has appeared a step slow in certain situations. The big man quelled some concerns after getting off to a hot start in the win against the Detroit Pistons and ended the night with 30 points on 13-of-22 shooting.

What makes Davis such a potent offensive force is his ability to dominate the interior while spacing the floor, but has been reluctant to shoot from beyond the arc in recent weeks. However, the 27-year-old is aware he needs to shoot when he is open and isn’t deterred by struggles.

“I’m confident in the team around me,” Davis said. “The players get on me about shooting them, especially when I’m open, but I just try to make the right play. Thinking if I pump fake — especially if it’s a big — I’m able to get around him and either get to the basket or the defense collapses and I’m able to find shooters.

“I do have to shoot the ones that I’m open on. I think it’s just me actually doing it. The one I got in the corner during overtime, I didn’t hesitate and when it came to me I just shot it. I think that’s why it went in. When the ball gets swung to me, knowing guys are going to close out short, I’ve just got to let it fly.”

In the second overtime period against the Pistons, Davis drained a 3 from the right corner that gave the Lakers the lead. It was only his third attempt from distance, but he came through when the moment called for it and was a large reason why they avoided another upset.

It has been a strange season for everyone, so it is reasonable to expect that Davis will eventually bounce back and regain his shooting stroke.

Frank Vogel explains LeBron, Davis 3-pointers in overtime

Head coach Frank Vogel saw his offense bog down in the fourth quarter, but his stars came through in overtime. Vogel outlined how LeBron James and Davis were able to take advantage of the Piston defense late.

“They were trying to switch everything, so we were ending up in mismatches” Vogel said. “You trust ‘Bron, whether he wants to take the ball to the basket or if he’s given space. The way he’s shooting the basketball he made them pay over the top, like he’s done all year.

“A.D.’s was a different situation with a drive and kick from Dennis; another good possession.”

