Lakers News: Anthony Davis Again Promises To Be Better After Game 2 Struggles Vs. Nuggets

After an impressive 40-point performance in Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis struggled mightily in Game 2. Davis shot just 4-of-15 from the field and the Lakers now find themselves down 2-0 to the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

While his shot didn’t fall, it was not a case of Davis lacking energy and aggression. Davis attempted a game-high 11 free throws and finished with 18 points overall while also adding 14 rebounds and four blocks. In Davis’ eyes, it wasn’t a matter of the Nuggets defense switching things up on him, he just simply needs to knock those down.

“No. I got the same looks,” Davis said after the five-point loss. “A lot of them were just short tonight. I’ll be better.”

Even with his struggles, the Lakers looked to be on their way to stealing Game 2 before Nuggets guard Jamal Murray went absolutely nuclear in the fourth quarter. Even still, the Lakers fought back and Davis would hit a 3-pointer to bring them back within five.

After a defensive stop, Davis had another look at a wide open three but missed and then with the Lakers down just four and under one minute left, Davis’ open three again was off. But he liked the looks he got overall and will continue to take those shots.

“I liked both the looks,” Davis said. “Made the first. Second one was back rim. And the next one and the same exact spot, rims in and out. So, I liked all the looks that I got today. Just a lot of them was short. I’m going to continue to shoot those shots and I got to be better, more efficient, help the team win. So, I’ll be better.”

Davis taking a couple of wide open threes is fine as long as it isn’t a matter of just settling as opposed to attacking the paint where he has been so dominant.

Regardless, the Lakers now find themselves with their backs against the wall as the series comes to Los Angeles. And if they plan on protecting their home court and evening things up, Davis will indeed have to be much better than he was on Thursday night.

LeBron James emphasizes Lakers’ need to play with even more desperation at home

Even though the Lakers are down 2-0, it was simply a matter of the Nuggets protecting their home court and now the Lakers have the opportunity to do the same. So far, the Lakers are undefeated at home this postseason, but LeBron James warned that this is no reason for the team to get comfortable.

“We still got to play with the same desperation as we did tonight,” James said. “We came out with an L but doesn’t give us any more comfort. We can’t go into any postseason game with comfort, just because you either haven’t lost at home or you’re going back home.”

“I think it’s even more you got to be on edge, because when you go home you get in your own bed, get around your family, everybody’s being cool and jolly and everything. Nah, you got to be even more on edge when you go home. So, we got to understand that going back and being down 0-2. There’s no reason for us to get comfortable.”

