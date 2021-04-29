Lakers News: Anthony Davis & Andre Drummond Maintain Pairing Can Work

Although Anthony Davis is finally back and healthy, the Los Angeles Lakers continue to struggle with their most recent loss coming against the Washington Wizards.

The only positive takeaway the Lakers can take from their defeat was Davis looking like he is gaining his rhythm back. He scored 26 points on 50% shooting, resembling the player that everyone is used to seeing.

The major adjustment Davis is going through is playing alongside Andre Drummond and the 28-year-old offered his assessment of the pairing through four games together.

“It’s going good,” Davis said. “We’re continuously learning each other, figuring out where to be on the floor when the other one has the ball. “We’re getting better each game. He was able to throw a couple lobs to me, there was one play where I kind of turned over and I was trying to pass to him, he moved and he told me he should’ve stayed right there. So it’s a little miscommunication but we’re gonna figure it out.

“We got 10 games left to try to figure it out before it has to be perfect. But I like him alongside me, he’s protecting the rim, he’s rebounding for us, he gets extra possessions.”

Drummond echoed Davis’ comments and noted that the priority is getting Davis back to form. “We’ve just got to find ways to get him acclimated,” Drummond said. “There’s not that many games left. We’ve got the playoffs coming up soon. I think we’re doing a good job of getting him shots that AD normally gets. His progression has gotten better each and every game, so it’s only a matter of time before we get into that mode and things start to click.”

Davis and Drummond make up one of the most physically imposing frontcourt duos in the league and it is clear the two are still working through some things on both ends. Despite the lack of games, there should be optimism that Davis and Drummond can figure things out and play up to their potential as a formidable big man tandem.

Vogel believes in Davis and Drummond pairing despite James’ absence

Without LeBron James on the floor, it can be hard to picture how effective Davis and Drummond can truly be. However, head coach Frank Vogel expressed the two can work well together whether or not James is available. “Of course,” Vogel said flatly. “Absolutely. We got two of the best bigs in the game.

“AD is playing with another five man like he did all last year with one of our best lineups and I do think that it will work. I don’t know what the overall was tonight but it’s definitely a combination we believe in.”

