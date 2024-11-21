Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes Dalton Knecht Has Put League On Notice

The difference in the Los Angeles Lakers’ sixth straight win was rookie Dalton Knecht getting in a groove and blowing the game open in the third quarter. With the Utah Jazz focused on trying to contain Anthony Davis down low, the rookie would tie an NBA rookie record with nine 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 37 points.

At one point, Knecht scored 18 consecutive points for the Lakers and his teammates and all of the fans inside Crypto.com Arena went crazy at what they were witnessing. After the victory, Davis spoke about how special it is to play with a shooter of Knecht’s caliber.

“He’s a shooter. Like I said before, anytime you make a shot, it gives us a spark,” Davis said. “Obviously, it’s always better when he’s playing in front of a home crowd and they get into it. But he was phenomenal tonight. What did he have, 37? Couldn’t get 40, but it be like that.

“When you’re hot like that, seven for nine I think from three, he’s special to watch. I witnessed that from the sideline and he’s special obviously to play with. [He has the] ability to shoot the basketball extremely well. So anytime you’re shooting the ball like that, it definitely gives us energy and we’re going to keep going to him for sure.”

Davis unknowingly sold Knecht a bit short with his shooting exploits against the Jazz, but the superstar would make up for it by passing the crown of best ‘ooter’ on the Lakers to the rookie.

“Yeah, he’s an ‘ooter for sure. He’s the best ‘ooter on the team. I give my crown away. He’s an ‘ooter, for sure.”

Knecht is now shooting 46.4% from 3-point range on the year, but over the last four contests he has been unconscious at 67.7% from deep. Many felt the Lakers got a steal when Knecht fell to them in the draft and it is proving to be a fact with Davis believing the rookie has put the league on notice with what he is capable of.

“I mean, we all knew what he could do,” Davis added. “He’s more of a veteran player than a lot of rookies just because of his extended college career. We knew that he could play. Just watching him play at Tennessee and we were actually watching him play in here a couple times before games so we knew what he was able to do. Obviously it’s a different translation when you come into the league but he seemed to adapt.

“His confidence is very high, even coming to camp and Summer League. He’s been phenomenal. Hopefully he can keep it going. He always talks about not getting foul calls but he’ll start getting fouls for sure. I know he has for sure put the league on notice. Not just shooting the ball but the way he’s playing in general.”

Obviously the Lakers will go as far as Anthony Davis and LeBron James take them, but the play of Knecht has added another dimension to this team and has them playing their best basketball of this early season.

LeBron James knew what Lakers were getting with Dalton Knecht

Someone else who is not surprised in the least bit at what Dalton Knecht has been doing is the Lakers’ other superstar in LeBron James. LeBron reminded everyone that he spoke highly of the Lakers rookie when he was dominating last year at the University of Tennessee and is grateful he is now in L.A.

“I’ve been said it. I watched him. I watched Tennessee a lot. I watched Tennessee a lot. I did not think he was gonna fall to us. I thought it would be impossible. I have no idea how that happened, but I am very grateful and very happy that he’s here. I knew exactly what we was getting when he fell to 17.”

