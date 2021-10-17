Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes His Perimeter Shooting Will Be ‘Crucial’ In Big Lineups

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan, it was evident they wanted to return to head coach Frank Vogel’s preferred two-big looks.

All the talk in the offseason was how much center Anthony Davis would end up playing and even he believes he is going to start there, although nothing has been decided as of yet. Davis offers a different dimension to the team when he is at the five, but perhaps that is something Vogel wants to keep in his back pocket until the playoffs.

If Vogel does opt to start bigger, Davis understands that his outside shooting is going to be important for spacing purposes.

“It’s pretty crucial because it opens up the floor and I’m going to shoot the basketball no matter if I’m on or off,” Davis said. “My job is to create the space and open the floor for guys, especially for LeBron and Russ like tonight. Bron and Russ is getting downhill … and being able to make shots. That helps everyone on the floor. Helps them keep attacking and for me opening up the paint for them.

“That’s what DJ and Dwight on the floor or off the floor. I think just being able to knock down shots will open up the floor for our guards to attack.”

As far as shot distribution goes between himself, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, Davis thinks it will depend on who has it going that night. “Nah, we haven’t talked about that and honestly we don’t compare. Nights where guys like Bron going tonight. We’re going to be looking for him. I’ll have nights where I’m on and looking for me. Same with Russ.

“It’s all about playing in the flow of the offense, flow of the game and see what happens from there. But we never try to say, ‘Alright, you get this amount. I get this amount and whoever left get that amount.’ We just try to play within the flow of the offense and when shots come, if you are open, shoot it or if not move it on to the next guy.”

The Lakers could in several different directions when it comes to their lineup choices and offensive scheme, but the constant is that Davis will need to look more like his 2020 NBA Playoffs self if he and the team want to get to where they want to go.

Frank Vogel explains cons of Anthony Davis at center

Even though Davis at center makes the most sense for the Lakers, Vogel pushed back a little bit and explained some of the downsides of him playing more five.

