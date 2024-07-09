Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes Kawhi Leonard Is Funniest Player On Team USA

The 2024 Paris Olympics are inching closer and Team USA has assembled a squad full of stars with the hopes of winning a gold medal. Notably, both Anthony Davis and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers are a part of the team.

When it comes to different iterations of Team USA, there are plenty of egos to manage and that is something head coach Steve Kerr has to deal with this time around as well. But by having a training camp in Las Vegas, it allows for players to mesh with one another and start building up chemistry.

While there is an adjustment period for players, who are regularly the first or second option of their respective teams, most stars already have positive relationships with one another. After spending a couple of days together at camp, Davis revealed that he believes L.A. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is the funniest player on the team, via Tim Reynolds of AP News:

Breaking: Anthony Davis says Kawhi Leonard is the funniest guy on the Olympic team. “Believe it or not,” AD says. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 7, 2024

This could be surprising to some due to Leonard’s calm and neutral demeanor. He is a player that does not have social media and therefore no one knows what he is doing on a day-to-day basis. For someone to even catch the Clippers star with a smile on his face is a rare occurrence.

However, it looks like he enjoys being around other stars, which is allowing him to open up and show a different side that those covering the NBA are not familiar with. There is certainly pressure stacking up on Team USA to perform and win the gold medal after coming up short in the FIBA World Cup, but if they can joke around and have fun then that will help alleviate some of that.

As noted, chemistry is important when it comes to these situations and humor can help relieve some of that pressure as they prepare for Paris. All in all, this is a great sign for Team USA as they are already enjoying the presence of one another and hopefully that continues to be the case throughout the Olympics.

Anthony Davis discusses playing different role on Team USA for 2024 Olympics

A lot has time passed since Anthony Davis last participated in the Olympics for Team USA as he was just 19 years of age when he was on the squad in 2012.. Now, he is 31-years-old and is frankly a completely different player than he was back then.

And this time around, Davis is likely going to be an integral part of potentially winning a gold medal this summer and he discussed what that will look like compared to 2012 when he warmed the bench.

