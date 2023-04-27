Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes LeBron James Will Be ‘Fine’ After Disappointing Game 5

Anthony Davis and LeBron James have led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 3-2 series lead over the Memphis Grizzlies with a chance to end the series at home on Friday night in Game 6. It is basically a must-win contest for the Lakers as the last thing they want to do is go back to Memphis for a Game 7.

In order to avoid that, the Lakers are going to need Davis and LeBron to both be at their best, which has yet to happen in the same game so far this series. In Game 5, it was Davis who was a force on both ends but James struggled mightily offensively in the Lakers’ 17-point loss.

But Davis is not worried about LeBron having a repeat performance. After the game, Davis said that he is relaying the same message that James gave to him after Game 2 before adding that LeBron will be just fine on Friday night, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Gotta make shots. I think a lot of guys kinda struggled tonight shooting the basketball. But like I said, we’re going back home, guys are gonna make shots, Bron’s gonna play better. After Game 2 when I played like crap, I had my head down and he was telling me, keep my head up. I’m kinda just relaying that same message to him tonight. He has the most points scored ever. Greatest basketball player to ever touch the court so it’s fine. He’ll be fine, he’ll adjust, he’ll get better, our team will get better. We’ll try to look at Friday as another opportunity to end the series.”

Consistency has been the struggle for the Lakers stars so far this series, especially with Davis, who has traded off great nights with bad ones. Getting both on point in the same contest is absolutely crucial as that opens things up for the rest of the team as well.

LeBron has seen everything there is to see on every possible stage the NBA has to offer and has come through with some of the greatest performances the league has ever seen. Whether he can bring another one out in Game 6 remains to be seen, but James knows he must be better and Davis and the Lakers have confidence in him and themselves as a unit to get the job done.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis prepared to play as many minutes is needed in Game 6

Davis has full belief in his teammate to bounce back in Game 6, but he’s also prepared himself for this crucial contest as well and is ready to do whatever it takes to ensure victory.

Davis said he has been preparing all season long in order to be able to play extended minutes in the postseason and he is ready and willing to play however many minutes is necessary on Friday night to make sure the Lakers end this series.

