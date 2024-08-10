Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes Olympics Will Help Prepare Him For 2024-25 Season

The 2024 Olympics in Paris have been special for Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis as he contributes to bringing a gold medal back home. After going to the London Olympics in 2012 as a rookie, Davis returns as a whole new player and a key contributor for Team USA.

When USA came home without a medal last summer during the FIBA World Cup, a number of veteran superstars took it upon themselves to commit for this summer’s Olympics.

Both Davis and his co-star LeBron James have taken this responsibility seriously as their level of play has been exceptional. While this has made the Lakers stars play in extra games before the 2024-25 season, Davis believes the Paris Olympics will help prepare him for the upcoming year, via Marc J. Spears of Andscape:

“I stay in the moment,” said Davis, who acknowledged that he hasn’t seen his safety deposited 2012 gold medal in years. “I can’t try to pace myself to prepare for the [NBA] season. If anything, this will get me in more shape and ready for the season. Obviously, we’re going to manage during training camp and preseason and maybe the first couple games of the season. But I try to stay in the present and focused on winning the gold right now.”

Obviously, this is something bigger than basketball as most players do not get an opportunity to represent their country in the Olympics. So for Davis to be one of the United States’ best players, it solidifies his standing as a No. 1 option that could be looming when James decides to retire.

After back-to-back tremendous seasons, especially defensively, Davis is beginning to showcase himself as a building block for years to come in L.A. In addition to proving that he is a capable leader, Davis has worked hard to stay durable and one the court.

While playing in extra games this summer may test that, Davis is looking at it from another perspective, believing it could help him be ready for the 2024-25 campaign.

Anthony Davis enjoying ‘unselfish mindset’ & not needing to score for Team USA

A big learning curve for these stars on Team USA is learning to play next to other stars. The United States coaching staff usually has to try and find that balance, but Anthony Davis revealed that he is enjoying the ‘unselfish mindset’ and not needing to score on a team with so many other stars.

This is evident by Davis’ focus on anchoring the defense and rebounding whenever he is out on the floor.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!