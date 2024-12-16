Lakers News: Anthony Davis Calls Shoulder Injury ‘A Little Stinger’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis had a scary moment during Sunday night’s big victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. While reaching for a loose ball, Davis appeared to injure his left shoulder. There was a timeout where Davis was able to get it checked out, and he promptly stayed in the game.

But shortly after, he left and game and went straight into the locker room, once again starting up fears that Davis could have suffered a significant injury to his shoulder. But it wasn’t long, again, before the big man was back on the court and looking to be at full strength.

He finished out what was one of the best games of his season thus far, scoring 40 points and grabbing 16 rebounds as the Lakers got back on the winning track against a Grizzlies team that is currently No. 2 in the Western Conference.

The Lakers star spoke about the injury he suffered, why he went back to the locker room and how he was able to continue playing.

“A little stinger,” Davis said. “Went in the back. Got some work done. I had four fouls anyway, so it was about time for me to come out anyway. … Went back there and got some treatment. Just a feeling back, some strength back for me to finish the game.”

Davis now needs to see how he feels on Monday morning and beyond to figure out if there is any long-term issue with this injury. Stingers usually feel the worst in the moment they happen and recover relatively quickly, meaning Davis should not have to miss any time.

The Lakers have three full days off before their next game on Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings. Davis having to miss any time would be a massive blow for L.A., but especially against a team like the Kings who have an extremely effective big man in Domantas Sabonis.

Anthony Davis implores Lakers to shoot with more confidence

Anthony Davis and the Lakers returned to action after five days off to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Friday night.

While it was evident that L.A. needed a break after their recent road trip, rust appeared to play a factor in their return. Turnovers have not been an issue for the Lakers up to this point of the season, but they gave it away 22 times in Minnesota, which obviously is not a recipe for success.

Despite that, the purple and gold somehow gave themselves a chance to win as they kept it close throughout. Ultimately, head coach JJ Redick’s offense simply was not knocking down its open looks, shooting a miserable 38.4% from the field and 28.6% from distance. After a hot start to the season offensively, the Lakers have really struggled in recent weeks on that end.

Davis does not blame the type of shots the Lakers are taking but discussed what it will take to get out of this slump as a team.

