Lakers News: Anthony Davis Credits LeBron James For Guidance After Game 1

The Los Angeles Lakers’ chemistry helped to lead them to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and a 52-19 overall record. While it has extended throughout the entire roster, it starts at the top with Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

From the moment the two became teammates last summer, it was clear they enjoyed each other’s company and blended well on a basketball court. It led to instant chemistry that was infectious to the rest of the team.

While Davis has all the talent in the world, his lack of big-game experience is something that James has had to help him through. This was especially true after a Game 1 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in which Davis played poorly.

“I was really down on myself after Game 1,” he said. “I didn’t feel like I performed to the level I needed to. He let me have a moment and kind of get on myself, and then he talked to me and said I was fine.

“As a guy who’s won multiple championships and been in this situation before, he knows what to expect. He knows what to expect from his teammates and he was there to encourage me and keep me levelheaded. Because it was just one game. Our relationship has been great the entire season. I’ve been leaning on him this entire season to figure out the tricks and trades of playing with a guy like him and a team like this.

“It’s been fun, it’s been great. To be able to have the success we’re having so far, has been great. He’s just been staying in my ear through everything, especially in the playoffs. He’s seen it all in the 25 years he’s been playing. He’s been there for me, supported me and guided me through this entire process.”

Davis threw in a little jab at James’ age at the end, but the sentiment is there. It seems that Davis, who is only 27 years old, has really been able to lean on James for support during the 2019-20 season.

With the Playoffs underway and the games only getting more important, James will need to continue to help Davis perform at his best when the lights are brightest.

Frank Vogel surprised by rate Lakers came together

With a new roster and coaching staff in place, many were skeptical of how successful the Lakers would be during the regular season. Rather than endure growing pains, the team quickly got on the same page, and how seamlessly they managed to do so came as a surprise to head coach Frank Vogel.

