Lakers News: Anthony Davis Credits LeBron James For Working On 3-Point Shot

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is continuing to find ways to improve in his 21st NBA season, as evidenced by him having a career year from the 3-point line.

James recently went crazy in Brooklyn, making 9-of-10 3-point attempts to tie a career-high, also tying a season-high with 40 points to lead the Lakers to a win over the Nets.

LeBron’s co-star Anthony Davis was among those to marvel at another exceptional performance from the 39-year-old, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“He was 9-for-10 and the ones that he was shooting wasn’t hitting the rim. It’s always great to watch. I mean, most points in NBA history, you know? And he’s just continuing to add to it. But the way he shot it tonight, masterful.”

Overall on the season, James is shooting 41.6% from deep on 5.3 attempts, which is the best mark of his entire career. Davis sees the work that gets put in by James on a daily basis to achieve that and gave his teammate credit:

“Yeah, he’s becoming a three-level scorer. When he shoots the ball like that, I think he’s over 40%, 42%, after tonight probably like 43 or 44%, but obviously guys know he’s a powerful driver, and now you can’t go under his 3s on screens because he’ll shoot them and he’ll make them. Since I’ve been here, he’s been constantly in the gym working on his shot and it’s showing. Now it’s even tougher to guard him.

Even though James puts in the work though, Davis was still surprised to see him have a night like he did in Brooklyn:

“I’ve never been on the court where he made 9-for-10 from 3, so it’s still a surprise. The way he was shooting them, the run out in the left corner or on their side of the floor, he’s 1-2ing into it, he’s hopping into it, he’s fading, he was just doing everything tonight from the 3-point line. The only one he didn’t do was the one-leg runner that he usually shoots. But yeah, like I said, it was masterful just to sit here and watch that.”

James’ 3-point shooting has been a huge boost for the Lakers this season. It’s no secret that both he and Davis can succeed in the paint, but it makes the Lakers that much more dangerous when one or both can also do damage from outside.

Lakers’ LeBron James explains how he has improved 3-point shot

When discussing how he has been able to improve his 3-point shot at this stage of his career, Lakers star LeBron James credited it to him being healthy and able to get on the court more on non-game days.

