Lakers News: Anthony Davis Credits Rui Hachimura ‘Taking On The Challenge’ Defensively
Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Lakers, Pelicans
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

Rui Hachimura has had an odd first full season with the Los Angeles Lakers, mostly due to an ever-evolving role. His uncertain role resulted in some up and down play, but it is hard to gauge where he fits.

Head coach Darvin Ham relegated Hachimura to a bench role, then to a starting role, back to the bench, etc. The 26-year-old faced a lot of adjustment and change this season but with Jarred Vanderbilt and Cam Reddish currently sidelined, Hachimura once again is a starter.

The former Gonzaga Bulldog followed up his two-point performance on Thursday with 21 points on Friday in the win against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, teammate Anthony Davis credits Hachimura for taking the challenge defensively after matching up with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

“Yeah, he’s taking on the challenge,” Davis said of Hachimura. “We put a lot of pressure on Rui to guard. Tonight he had Zion and BI, two scorers. Like you said, it’s a team defense, it’s not just on one guy, we don’t leave one guy on an island. But we’ve had matchups all year where we put him on the opposing team’s best wing player and he’s been good. He’s definitely improved. He’s more than capable of playing defense and giving us what he gave tonight on the offensive end. Anytime we have an assignment that we feel he can guard, we’ll put it on him and make sure that we help him on the backside.”

With defensive personnel lacking due to injuries, Hachimura is stepping into the challenge of guarding some of the best wings and bigs in the league. Due to his frame, he has the capability to stay with these scoring threats, and it is good to see that he is embracing that challenge.

During last season’s postseason run, Hachimura matched up with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic in the Western Conference Finals and held his own. Davis is not asking of him to fill that Vanderbilt role, but simply take pride in whoever he is guarding helps and Hachimura is doing so since re-entering the starting lineup.

Rui Hachimura credits Phil Handy for encouraging him to ‘just shoot’

Coming off an impressive shooting postseason with the Lakers, Hachimura came into this season looking to build off that. During the summer, he worked out plenty with LeBron James and assistant coach Phil Handy, improving on his game. His shooting numbers have been a bit up and down, but Hachimura credits Handy for encouraging him to ‘just shoot.’

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Pays Tribute To Kobe & Gianna Bryant With Customized Cleats

More than a year and a half after his tragic death, athletes all over the world have continued to honor the legacy…
LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers News: Incredible Shaquille O’Neal Teammate Finals Streak Ends After Clippers Elimination

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest and arguably the most dominant player in the history of the NBA…
Lakers Summer League Recap: Brandon Ingram Dominates, Lonzo Ball Struggles, L.a. Fall In Overtime

Lakers News: Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma Go Through Team Workout; Summer League Status Uncertain

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off their first win in the NBA Summer League during their 2017 campaign…

2019-20 Lakers Season Preview: LeBron James

LeBron James’ first season with the Los Angeles Lakers hardly went according to plan. When James initially signed a four…