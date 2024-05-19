Lakers News: Anthony Davis Credits Trainers & Offseason Work After Playing Career-High 76 Games

The 2023-24 season was arguably the best season that Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis since putting on the purple and gold. A big piece of that was staying on the floor after struggling to do so in previous years.

It is evident that when Davis is off the floor, L.A. looks like an entirely different team and not in a good way. Davis is the engine and defensive anchor for the Lakers, which is such an integral piece to wanting to win at a high level.

So playing a career-high 76 games was a great feat for Davis; he even played through some nagging injuries as he wanted to be there for his team. Despite all the flack he receives when missing time due to injury, Davis quieted that noise and credits that to his trainers.

“It’s all to my trainers,” Davis said. “They did a great job with me over the summer making sure that I’m able to stay on the floor throughout the season, making sure that I’m able to stay on the floor even with little injuries, able to play through them just because of all the work we put in through the summer and through the season. So I take pride in that. I take pride in being able to be on the floor to help my team win.

“I feel like I did a good job of that this year playing 76 (games). But yeah, it’s all credit to them. I put a lot of work in in the summer to be able to have my body go through the bumps and bruises and ups and downs of a long and taxing season and obviously going into the playoffs where it’s a lot more physical and the minutes increase. Just the hard work from the summer through the regular season and through the first round.”

Now, the next step for the All-Star center is continuing to be available and build upon this achievement. While it is unfair to expect another 76-game season, it makes sense to expect Davis to play around 65-70 games due to the focus he puts on working on his body, working on his strength and fortifying his frame at a physical position.

Anthony Davis believes Lakers need to keep core together to build continuity

There is a lot to be made about what moves the Lakers front office should make this summer, specifically with the roster. Some star players like Trae Young are already being rumored, but Anthony Davis believes that L.A. needs to keep this core together to build some continuity.

