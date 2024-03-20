Lakers News: Anthony Davis & D’Angelo Russell Noticing LeBron James Locked In For Final Stretch

Despite being 39-years-old, LeBron James is still playing with tons of energy as he knows what is at stake for the Los Angeles Lakers. Coming out of the All-Star break, L.A. has to make up ground in the Western Conference standings.

After suffering crucial losses to the Sacramento Kings twice and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, James knows the team needs to handle business from here on out. The Lakers are currently situated as the ninth seed and with the Play-In Tournament likely, the team’s goal should be to get the seventh or eighth seed.

Monday featured an easy game against a below .500 Atlanta Hawks team without Trae Young and James started the game engaged offensively. James set the tone early, leading to a 136-105 win with guys being able to rest in the fourth.

James’ co-star Anthony Davis is familiar with what time of year it is and appreciates LeBron being locked in.

“Bron is Bron,” Davis said. “Obviously, it’s that time of the year. Shooting the ball extremely well. In attack mode finding guys. He’s been locked in defensively. So it’s that time of year, especially for us, where every game is a playoff game. So the time of the year, extensively lock in and get the job done.”

In 29 minutes, the four-time champion put up 25 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists on 10-for-14 from the field. Regardless of age, he wants to win at a high level and D’Angelo Russell has also noticed this shift in play.

“I mean, yeah,” Russell said. “His play is obviously showing that. Knowing that there’s what 13 or 14 games left? I think everybody has that in the back of their minds knowing that we’re coming to the end of the season, regular season, and whatnot. Trying to get in playoff form mentally and physically. Physically is always there, mentally I feel like he’s always there as well. I mean, he’s still dominates the game at that age, so I still feel like he’s there, too. So yeah, I guess.”

As the regular season winds down, there is no better player to have on your team than James and having him will propel the Lakers to much-needed wins. When it comes to the Play-In, James and Davis are a formidable duo to make noise despite their seed, especially if Russell can keep up his production as the third scorer.

LeBron James starting podcast with JJ Redick

While the Lakers star remains focused on winning, he is looking for new opportunities off the floor. A field that James has not dived into is podcasting and now he is starting one with former NBA sharpshooter JJ Reddick called Mind the Game.

