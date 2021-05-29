Lakers News: Anthony Davis Dealing With Knee Sprain But Says There’s ‘No Chance’ He Doesn’t Play In Game 4

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers have a 2-1 series lead on the Phoenix Suns and are seemingly getting better with each game, it has come with a cost. A number of Lakers have been banged up with minor injuries throughout the course of the series, with the most notable being Anthony Davis.

Davis suffered a knee sprain after hyperextending it in the middle of Game 3. While he was able to finish out a dominant 34-point, 11-rebound performance, he clearly was hobbled getting up and down the court in the second half.

After Saturday’s practice, Davis described how the injury happened and what he is doing to treat it.

“I kind of hyperextended it on that play on that fastbreak with Book,” Davis said. “I’m just trying to get some rehab on it, some treatment. Get some fluid that in there, get it out of there and get ready to go tomorrow. Get the muscles firing again, so I did a lot of that stuff today, yesterday and even after the game as well. I’m doing everything I can to be on the floor tomorrow.”

While Frank Vogel revealed that Davis will be listed as questionable, the All-Star says that he is planning on playing.

“I haven’t been able to run or anything like that, but there’s no chance that I don’t play tomorrow. Obviously, we still want to see how I feel. It is the playoffs and I want to be on the floor, but I’ll get it examined before the game and even later on tonight.

“As a player, wanting to be in this moment, wanting to be in the playoffs and help contribute to my team’s success, I want to be out there. In my eyes, for me as a competitor, I think I’ll be out there tomorrow.”

That is certainly good news for the Lakers, who will be looking to take a commanding 3-1 series lead at Staples Center.

Davis calls Game 4 biggest game of series

Part of the reason that Davis is pushing to play in Game 4 is that he understands the importance of the game.

“It’s probably going to be the biggest game of the series. Obviously besides if a Game 7 happens. … We’re going in wanting to protect home court they’re going to want to go take home court again, so we know they’re going to come out and play desperate in a sense. You never want to come out and lose back-to-back games in any series. You want to learn from your mistakes, so we got to have the mindset knowing that this team is going to come out with a lot of desperation. Guys might play a lot of minutes on their side.

“Guys are going to make shots, but we got to continue to do what we do on both ends of the floor and we should be fine. But it is going to be a big game tomorrow. Probably the biggest game, like I said, in the series besides if it goes to Game 7.”

