Lakers News: Anthony Davis Discusses 3-Point Shooting In Preseason Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers began their journey towards the 2023-24 postseason with a preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors. The result was a 125-108 loss, but preseason results are generally not meant to be closely examined. A strong performance from Anthony Davis — 15 points and five rebounds in only 13 minutes — was a far more important outcome.

Included in Davis’ night was a 2-for-3 line from beyond the arc. Much has been made of the Lakers’ All-Star center’s three-point shot, as he has been unable to replicate the results of his 2019-20 season in the years since. His struggles were largely credited to injury, but questions have been raised about if that season could be seen as a fluke.

But if Saturday night was any indication, perhaps Davis has found something in his 3-point shot that he could bring with him into the 2023-24 season. Davis spoke about the threes and if it was an intentional part of the game plan or not, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“It’s no different. The way our spacing is, new plays that we’re implementing and I was open,” Davis said. “That’s really it. Our guards did a good job of penetrating the defense and finding the right guys. They found me a couple times. As long as they keep putting pressure on the defense and getting downhill, all those types of shots will be open. Not just for me, but for all our guys.”

The Lakers figure to have strong guard play throughout the season, as it’s certainly their deepest position. Between D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Max Christie and LeBron James’ playmaking, there will be no shortage of open shots and good ball movement for L.A.’s offense.

And if Davis can return somewhere close to the 33.0% he shot from three in 2019-20, the Lakers offense can be that much more dynamic.

Russell enjoys playing alongside point guards like Vincent

An early on-court rapport that could be forming in L.A. is the guard tandem of Russell and Vincent, two players with very different play styles that could play equally vital roles for the Lakers this season. Russell is already enjoying playing alongside Vincent.

“Just very high IQ. He’s a professional. You add a guy like that to any team, the value is very high,” Russell said after Saturday night’s game.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!