Lakers News: Anthony Davis Discusses Importance Of Securing First Win Of 2022-23

The Los Angeles Lakers remain winless four games into the 2022-23 season after the 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers came back from a double-digit deficit in the second quarter to tie the game at 54-54 before halftime. But the Purple and Gold’s sloppiness and offensive inefficiency put them right back behind the Nuggets in the second half, leading to a fourth straight loss to open the season.

After the game, Anthony Davis said the Lakers need to forget about their weaknesses and just will their first win of the season into existence, and then build on it moving forward, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Just getting that first win. You know, it’s not really about any other thing right now. Scouts or schemes and all, it’s just going out there and doing it for 48 minutes to go the win, whatever we got to do. I think that’s the first step. And then after that, we can build on it.”

Davis added it’s important for the Lakers to look at both where they are right now as well as the big picture with over 70 games left to play:

“You always want to look at the big picture. But then you got to be a realist and live in the moment, figure out what we got to do to get better tomorrow for Friday. I mean, it sucks. I mean, we’re in it right now. But, you know, we know we’re not gonna be in this for too long. And I think once you get that first win under your belt, kind of just get that monkey off your back — and then, who knows? You know, we just continue to play defense how we’re playing and turn it around. But no, I’m in a moment [but] also, at the same time, you get a little big picture as well.”

The Lakers’ defense managed to keep Denver to similar numbers offensively with both teams shooting around 45% from the field and 27% for 3. However, the Purple and Gold paid the price for their lapses of focus, presenting the Nuggets with extra possessions by turning the ball over and allowing them to dominate the glass.

Denver outrebounded L.A. 54-47, recorded four more steals (12), and committed three fewer turnovers (11) to secure the win.

James takes responsibility for turnovers in Lakers’ loss to Nuggets

James committed eight of the Lakers’ 14 turnovers in a particularly bad night for the four-time NBA champion. After the game, the 37-year-old All-Star held himself accountable for his disappointing performance.

“I wasn’t aggressive enough on a lot of my turnovers,” James said on Wednesday.

“I was coming off a lot of screens, looking to pass and get guys involved. And I wasn’t aggressive enough and there was some careless turnovers on my part.”

James still finished the game with 19 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.

