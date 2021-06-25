Lakers News: Anthony Davis Discusses Offseason At Sparks Game & Reveals Son On The Way

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis had a difficult 2020-21 season. He was unable to do anything resembling his normal offseason routine after winning the 2020 NBA championship, and it showed this season.

Davis spent much of the year dealing with injuries and he looked sluggish when he did manage to play. Neither of those things is a representation of who he is as a player, but the unfortunate circumstances essentially led to a lost season that ended with a groin strain to knock him out of the playoffs.

Now, he has a full-length offseason to get his body right before trying to reclaim an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2021-22.

Davis was in attendance at the Los Angeles Sparks game on Thursday night spoke about what his offseason has looked like so far and what his plans are moving forward, including a surprise family announcement, via the WNBA on Twitter:

“What’s it been, about three weeks since the last game? Something like that since Game 6. I’ve been doing nothing, just rehabbing and getting the groin right, playing video games. I’ve really been doing nothing. I mean, like you said, we’re starting to open up now, so it’s not much that you really can do. But I’m still a home body anyway so I stay in the house anyway just playing video games, relaxing with the family, spending some time with my daughter. I have a son on the way so I’m waiting on that, and just trying to stay active and get ready for next season.”

Davis has long said that his usual routine after the end of a season is to not really do anything for about a month. This falls perfectly in line with that and is even more important given the injury he suffered just before the end of the season. Hopefully, he’ll be fully healthy soon enough to get back to work for next season.

Also, with a son on the way as he announced, just taking a little while to be with his family and away from basketball is probably a great thing. NBA players have to spend so much time away from their family, so it’s good that he gets to be there during what could be a huge upcoming moment.

The Lakers have about three months until the start of training camp, meaning Davis has all the time in the world to follow his normal routine and be ready for an important 2021-22 season.

Recently, Davis gave a much more brief update on the status of his injury. He stated he was still rehabbing his groin but made it clear that things were progressing well and that there’s no reason to worry about the injury moving forward.

