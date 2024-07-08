Lakers News: Anthony Davis Discusses Playing Different Role On Team USA For 2024 Olympics

The Los Angeles Lakers might be in the midst of evaluating options to retool their roster ahead of their 2024-25 season, but its stars are always going to be busy this summer as LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be playing for Team USA during the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Both James and Davis were together on the 2012 roster that won gold in London, and now reunite on the 2024 iteration of the squad that looks to chase after another first place finish. James and Davis were recently seen meeting up with their teammates ahead of their first practice for the national team, raising the excitement level even more.

Unlike the last time he was on Team USA, Davis will play a much bigger role as he is expected to either start or be one of the first players off the bench. Either way, the Lakers’ star big man should play big minutes given his defensive versatility and ability to draw attention on the offensive end.

Davis didn’t see much action in his first Olympics, which was right after he left college and got draft, but he discussed how much he’s looking forward to playing a different role this time around, via Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune:

“The roles are different,” Davis said. “I was the guy cheering for everybody, the towel waver, the rookie. I was 19 years old and just enjoying that experience, but I know the role and the experience will be different just being an integral part of this team. Doing the game plans and the schematics and stuff, being incorporated into that whereas in ‘012 AD’s on the bench and just cheer. So I’m looking forward to experiencing being a true part of this team. Being a vet on this Olympics team and trying to win a gold medal.”

Team USA’s got a good mix of veterans and young stars, and Davis is the bridge that connects the two. While elder statesmen like Kevin Durant and James are likely done after this run, the up-and-comers like Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton figure to be staples of future rosters.

Pool play is set to begin in a couple of weeks, giving Davis and the rest of the Team USA roster a chance to practice and get better acquainted with each other.

Steve Kerr blown away by how hard Lakers’ LeBron James practices

Team USA held its first practice this past weekend, and head coach Steve Kerr was blown away with how hard Lakers star LeBron James went after it in drills and walkthroughs.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!