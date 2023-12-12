Lakers News: Anthony Davis Doesn’t Care About Outside Criticism

Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis has been the subject of slander throughout his career due to being prone to injuries and struggling to stay on the floor.

During his tenure in New Orleans, he caught some flack for it, but when he came to Los Angeles, it only amplified. Despite some nagging injuries throughout his five seasons with the Lakers, Davis is still a tremendous talent and when he is aggressive, the team goes to another level.

In the In-Season Tournament Championship game this past weekend, Davis was a monster and truly dominated every aspect of the game against the Indiana Pacers. The big man put on a Shaquille O’Neal kind of performance, putting up 41 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

While the Lakers are talked about daily, Davis being a talking point, he admitted that he doesn’t care about anyone’s opinion and is simply focused on winning, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“The ‘I-don’t-give-a-f—ness?’ Yes. I have,” Davis told ESPN when asked about his outlook. “And I don’t [care]. As long as my team is winning and I’m with my guys in the locker room, that’s all I care about. Anybody else’s opinions don’t matter to me. I genuinely mean that. I don’t care.”

Davis is committed to winning and has tried to stay on the floor as much as possible to help L.A. pick up wins throughout the years. During the championship game, he seemed to have suffered a groin injury in the third quarter but gutted it out to be the first team to win the In-Season Tournament.

Only missing one game so far this season, this is a new version of Davis and he seems locked in to bring another championship to L.A. Playing under the spotlight of the Lakers is not for everyone and for someone of Davis’ caliber, it could easily affect his performance on the floor.

However, it is impressive that he is not focused on the outside noise and has mentioned that he is not on social media anymore, allowing him to live up to expectations and add more championship banners. Saturday’s performance further proved that whenever he plays in a high-stakes game, Davis will come through in a big way.

LeBron James & Anthony Davis make All-Tournament Team

The Lakers were motivated to win the NBA Cup, going an undefeated 7-0 and taking their game to another level during tournament games. So much so that LeBron James and Davis were named to All-Tournament Team, proving that they were the two best players in the tournament.

