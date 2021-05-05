Lakers News: Anthony Davis Doesn’t Think About Achilles While On Floor

The Los Angeles Lakers chalked up their second win since Anthony Davis returned from his Achilles injury, beating the Denver Nuggets, 93-89, on Monday.

Davis showed glimpses of his old self in a “statement game” for the Lakers following a two-week slump that pushed them down the Western Conference standings. The All-Star put in 25 points and seven rebounds, leading the team in both stats. The 28-year-old forward also dominated on the defensive end, helping L.A. hold Denver to its second-lowest point total of the season.

Davis emphasized the defensive effort in the victory over the Nuggets which, he said, plays a paramount role for the Lakers in cranking up the pressure on the other end of the floor. “[I]f we start playing defense then as you can see, guys start making shots and feeling good and getting their rhythm on the offensive end,” the forward explained.

“So if we buckle down and be the defensive team we know we can be, then we can win ball games and be able to push the pace offensively and get those fastbreak points that we’re accustomed to getting. So we just got to be able to build off this, continuously play on the defensive end and lay our hat there and make sure that we compete every night on that end and it will help us transition to good basketball on the other end.”

With his form visibly surging, Davis added his Achilles doesn’t bother him anymore thanks to an effective nine-week rehab. “There’s not one time I’ve thought about it since I’ve been back playing.

“I think I’ve done enough in the past nine weeks to strengthen it where I don’t have to think about it so now I just go out there and focus on the game of basketball and helping the team win.”

James could miss further games with ankle injury

Unlike Davis, LeBron James appears to still be feeling the effects of his ankle injury that kept him out of the floor for six weeks. According to reports, the four-time NBA champion could miss back-to-back games against the L.A. Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.

James still grapples with discomfort in his right ankle and could remain sidelined for further games if necessary, with the playoffs starting in just over a couple of weeks.

