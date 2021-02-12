Lakers News: Anthony Davis Encouraged By Ultrasound On Achilles Tendon

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis missed two games due to right Achilles tendonosis that the team has continued to insist is not a long-term concern.

Davis’ came after several lackluster performances in a season where he is yet to look like himself consistently. It was far from easy, but the Lakers managed to get two overtime wins without him against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

They face a much tougher test on Friday in the Memphis Grizzlies, and Davis’ status remains unclear. Whether or not he is able to play depends on how he feels as Friday progresses. Davis revealed he experienced soreness — not pain in the Achilles — before sitting out.

“Probably a couple weeks ago, but I feel good. I feel good right now, so we’ll see how it feels [Friday] and make a decision from there,” he said following participation in a non-contact practice.

“Not really tightness, more so soreness. The tendon is just really sore. So pushing off, even walking, obviously running and jumping and things like that, I will feel it. So it’s more so just soreness and letting it calm down.”

While anything to do with the Achilles tendon can be extremely concerning, Davis assured that the tendon is structurally sound after undergoing an ultrasound. “I didn’t get an MRI. It was an ultrasound to look at the tendon,” he explained.

“You can tell from the ultrasound and whatever they called it, I’m not sure of the technical name for it or the medical term for it. But it was nothing serious. Just a lot of soreness, and obviously the Achilles is nothing to play about.

“So I wanted to make sure that it feels really good before I step back on the floor.”

As the Lakers have done since the beginning of last season, they are going to be as cautious as possible during the regular season. If on Friday, Davis feels any discomfort, he will sit out against the Grizzlies.

When it comes to injuries like this, there’s no reason to rush Davis back until he is 100%. Otherwise, there is the risk of aggravating the situation, something they really can’t afford to do with the Achilles.

Lakers determined to be cautious with Davis

After being held out of his second straight game on Wednesday, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel spoke about what went into the decision, explaining the plan on being as cautious as possible.

“He was hopeful to play,” Vogel said before Wednesday’s game against the Thunder. “He warmed it up this morning and still has some discomfort there, so again, we’re being cautious with it.

“It’s not a long-term concern, but with still him having discomfort, we’re going to hold him out again.”

