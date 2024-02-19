Lakers News: Anthony Davis Enjoyed Playing With Luka Doncic & Nikola Jokic In 2024 NBA All-Star Game

After a couple of injury-riddled seasons, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was named a Western Conference All-Star, marking his ninth appearance in his career.

Davis has been the anchor for the Lakers during the 2023-24 season and narrowly missed being voted in as a starter. Although he came off the bench, Davis still got involved enough during the game as he had eight assists, though he only scored six points.

However, Davis and the Western Conference were blown out by the Eastern Conference in game that featured several vintage LeBron James dunks and Damian Lillard being awarded the Kobe Bryant MVP Award. It wasn’t the close contest that the league office and fans were hoping for, but at least Davis and James escaped the game unscathed.

Davis got a chance to suit up next to some of the best stars in the NBA but he singled out Luka Doncic and Jokic as his favorites to play with.

“Luka [Doncic] and [Nikola] Jokic,” Davis said. “Those guys are comedy. They’re really funny. It’s good to be on the other side of all the plays that they make happen. But it was fun sharing the court with everyone, but I think those two guys were very great.”

Doncic and Jokic were both voted in as starters but didn’t take the game very seriously as they were seen joking around both on and off the court. The two stars are are good friends and were clearly more interested in entertaining the crowd and their peers rather than trying to win the game.

Naturally unselfish playmakers, Doncic and Jokic followed Davis’ lead and looked to pass more than shoot the basketball. The trio finished with 24 assists between them, allowing teammates like Karl-Anthony Towns and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to handle all the scoring.

It would be fun to see Davis, Doncic and Jokic share the floor together again though that likely won’t happen until next year’s All-Star Game. Hopefully the league and its fans will be treated to a better, more competitive game.

Anthony Davis will play for Team USA in 2024 Olympics if asked

Davis would be generating more buzz for MVP if the Lakers had a better record, but he should be a near-lock to make the national team for the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Davis was named a finalist to make the roster and he acknowledged he would accept an offer to play for Team USA if they asked him.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!