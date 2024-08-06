Lakers News: Anthony Davis Enjoying ‘Unselfish Mindset’ & Not Needing To Score For Team USA
Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France; United States centre Anthony Davis (14) warms up before a game against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been one of the pillars for Team USA thus far on their chase for gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Davis has been an elite defensive anchor and has found success in a variety of roles, having started, come off the bench and played both center and power forward.

He is one of the biggest reasons for the team’s dominant 3-0 start that has seen them comfortably get through the group stages with the largest total margin of victory and securing the top overall seed in the knockout round.

Davis has gotten used to playing one role over the course of the last few seasons. For the Lakers, he has been a starting center and nothing more, but the Olympics have reminded him of the versatility he brings to the sport, according to Marc J. Spears of Andscape:

“I’m an adjustable player, man,” Davis said. “I can play with anyone. I can play alongside anyone, start, come off the bench, whatever. I just love to win […] and do whatever I got to do.

“When you have an unselfish mindset like I do where I don’t have to score — I’m a two-way player, so I don’t have to score every time down the floor or try to score the basketball. I can let these guys do what they do best, and I can defer to the defensive end and block shots.”

The Lakers star has always been seen as a versatile defender and elite two-way player. However, his time with the Lakers — especially seasons with injury — have taken his national reputation down a bit from where it was after the 2020 championship.

These Olympics are giving Davis a chance to remember what he does best and to show it on the biggest possible stage. Fans are now remembering exactly what it is that makes Davis one of the best basketball players in the world.

Anthony Davis appreciates being integral part of Team USA

The 2024 Olympics in Paris marks the second trip for Anthony Davis. The experience for him, however, is much different than his initial trip as a member of Team USA which came back in 2012 in London.

Davis had just been selected as the top overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and had yet to step foot on an NBA floor. That squad included Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony, amongst others, and Davis was really just along for the ride as the 12th man.

But this time around, Davis is an absolutely crucial part of Team USA and their success and the big man noted that his experience in 2012 gives him a different level of appreciation this time around.

