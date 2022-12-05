Lakers News: Anthony Davis Feeling Healthy & Entering Games With A ‘Mindset Of Just Dominating”

Every time it feels like Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis couldn’t possibly top his previous performance, he takes his game to yet another level. After a 44-point performance against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, Davis dominated the Washington Wizards to the tune of 55 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks as the Lakers picked up their eighth win in the last 10 games.

Over this stretch, Davis is averaging 35.3 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 1.2 steals while helping the Lakers climb back into the playoff race, albeit early on in the season.

As for what is contributing to this stretch of play, Davis spoke to simply a change in mindset to one of domination, while also crediting the playmakers on this team, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Most importantly just being healthy. Going out with a mindset of just dominating. Started off slow, take a couple games to get in game shape, in game rhythm. I’ve just been feeling really good and confident on all my shots. Playing with a great pace, and guys are doing a great job of finding me. It’s a team effort, these guys are setting me up Bron, Russ, Dennis, Pat, AR [Reaves], like all these guys are putting me in position to be successful, they’re helping out with that as well. “But I think our entire team’s mindset is just coming out with an effort on both ends of the floor. Obviously fourth quarter, to start the fourth, we took our foot off the pedal a little bit, but we were able to get it back and secure a win. But we’re just coming out very focused in, locked in, and trying to make up ground.”

The Lakers had 34 assists on the night led by 15 from Russell Westbrook, as well as eight from Dennis Schroder. Davis is undoubtedly benefitting from the playmakers on the Lakers, but it is also a matter of things coming together and his IQ improving over his years in the league:

“It just comes with experience in the league. My 11th year, things are starting to slow down for me, reading defenses, communicating on the floor with our other guys who handle the ball. Just for example like the last couple plays, we knew Taj Gibson likes to blitz, some guys call it hedging, and get out and try to put pressure on the ball. So I would try to set the screen and then Pat would come and set a back screen now I’m free with a small under the rim. “Just making reads and we’re just talking about it. There’s a lot of experience on the court. A lot of high basketball IQ. For me, it’s just a rhythm thing. Being in a rhythm, not rushing, playing with a lot of pace, and just trying to make the right reads whether it’s a shot or a pass.”

The Lakers certainly hope Davis can remain in this rhythm moving forward. Obviously expecting 40 and 50-point outings every night would be unrealistic, though nothing seems to be these days for Davis. Regardless, as he stated, it is about mindset for Davis. He expects to dominate every night, regardless of who is on the other side and he is doing just that.

Anthony Davis believes he, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are ‘figuring it out’

This stretch is also proving that Davis, LeBron James and Westbrook can thrive and be successful together. Davis believes that the trio are beginning to figure things out as a whole.

Davis spoke about them being in constant communication and how they are getting more and more comfortable as each day passes and each game is played. It also helps that they have all been healthy for the most part this season after barely being able to take the court together last year.

Davis also noted that they are simply focused on what is happening on the court while blocking out all the outside noise surrounding the team.

